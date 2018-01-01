Rubber Products Ltd.
|OPEN
|6.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.19
|VOLUME
|499
|52-Week high
|6.51
|52-Week low
|3.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|6.45
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Rubber Products Ltd.
Incorporated in Dec.'65 as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company in Sep.'89, Rubber Products (RP) was promoted by the late Narayan L Shetty, Sadanand A Shetty, Subbaya C Shetty and S Krishnadas Shetty. The company commenced commercial production in Mar.'66 as a SSI unit. It is engaged in the manufacture of various rubber goods like hose pipes, rubber sheets, moul...> More
Rubber Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.01
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-645.00
Rubber Products Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.15
|2.14
|-92.99
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.15
|2.14
|-92.99
|Total Expenses
|0.69
|2.2
|-68.64
|Operating Profit
|-0.54
|-0.05
|-980
|Net Profit
|-0.83
|-0.36
|-130.56
|Equity Capital
|4.1
|4.1
|-
Rubber Products Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Cochin Malabar
|46.35
|-4.92
|8.20
|Bansisons Tea
|9.05
|4.62
|5.73
|Ledo Tea
|66.45
|-4.94
|5.71
|Rubber Products
|6.45
|4.20
|2.64
|Arcuttipore Tea
|1.22
|-4.69
|0.61
Rubber Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rubber Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|101.56%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Rubber Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.45
|
|6.45
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.45
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.45
|YEAR Low/High
|3.20
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.30
|
|48.00
