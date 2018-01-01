JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Rubber Products Ltd

Rubber Products Ltd.

BSE: 526496 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE430C01017
BSE 14:26 | 30 Oct Rubber Products Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rubber Products Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 6.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.19
VOLUME 499
52-Week high 6.51
52-Week low 3.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 6.45
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 6.45
CLOSE 6.19
VOLUME 499
52-Week high 6.51
52-Week low 3.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 6.45
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Rubber Products Ltd.

Rubber Products Ltd

Incorporated in Dec.'65 as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company in Sep.'89, Rubber Products (RP) was promoted by the late Narayan L Shetty, Sadanand A Shetty, Subbaya C Shetty and S Krishnadas Shetty. The company commenced commercial production in Mar.'66 as a SSI unit. It is engaged in the manufacture of various rubber goods like hose pipes, rubber sheets, moul...> More

Rubber Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] -645.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rubber Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.15 2.14 -92.99
Other Income -
Total Income 0.15 2.14 -92.99
Total Expenses 0.69 2.2 -68.64
Operating Profit -0.54 -0.05 -980
Net Profit -0.83 -0.36 -130.56
Equity Capital 4.1 4.1 -
> More on Rubber Products Ltd Financials Results

Rubber Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cochin Malabar 46.35 -4.92 8.20
Bansisons Tea 9.05 4.62 5.73
Ledo Tea 66.45 -4.94 5.71
Rubber Products 6.45 4.20 2.64
Arcuttipore Tea 1.22 -4.69 0.61
> More on Rubber Products Ltd Peer Group

Rubber Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.16
Banks/FIs 0.16
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 43.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.86
> More on Rubber Products Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rubber Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 101.56% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Rubber Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.45
6.45
Week Low/High 0.00
6.45
Month Low/High 0.00
6.45
YEAR Low/High 3.20
7.00
All TIME Low/High 1.30
48.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Rubber Products: