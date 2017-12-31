You are here » Home
» Company
» Rubfila International Ltd
Rubfila International Ltd.
|BSE: 500367
|Sector: Others
|NSE: RUBFILINTL
|ISIN Code: INE642C01025
|
BSE
LIVE
14:03 | 12 Mar
|
73.00
|
-1.25
(-1.68%)
|
OPEN
74.70
|
HIGH
75.50
|
LOW
70.30
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Rubfila International Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|74.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|74.25
|VOLUME
|18672
|52-Week high
|100.00
|52-Week low
|42.00
|P/E
|15.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|330
|Buy Price
|73.00
|Buy Qty
|230.00
|Sell Price
|73.10
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|15.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|330
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|74.70
|CLOSE
|74.25
|VOLUME
|18672
|52-Week high
|100.00
|52-Week low
|42.00
|P/E
|15.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|330
|Buy Price
|73.00
|Buy Qty
|230.00
|Sell Price
|73.10
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|15.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|330.11
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Rubfila International Ltd.
Rubfila International Ltd
Incorporated in the year 1993, Rubfila is the only manufacturer of heat-resistant latex rubber thread in India. This unit was set up with the collaboration of Rubfil, a subsidiary of Uniphoenix Corporation, Malaysia, which has a 29.99% equity participation.
In Aug.'94, it approached the capital market to finance the project. The company not only reduced its project cost by Rs 6 cr but also sta...> More
Rubfila International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Rubfila International Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Rubfila International Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|45.45
|40.73
|11.59
|Other Income
|1
|0.7
|42.86
|Total Income
|46.45
|41.43
|12.12
|Total Expenses
|40.77
|35.77
|13.98
|Operating Profit
|5.67
|5.66
|0.18
|Net Profit
|3.02
|3.23
|-6.5
|Equity Capital
|21.61
|21.61
| -
Rubfila International Ltd - Peer Group
Rubfila International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Rubfila International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.58%
|NA
|-0.07%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-7.18%
|NA
|-1.69%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|-11.25%
|NA
|1.49%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|-19.78%
|NA
|4.86%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|54.17%
|NA
|16.50%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|78.70%
|NA
|16.56%
|18.26%
Rubfila International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|70.30
|
|75.50
|Week Low/High
|70.30
|
|80.00
|Month Low/High
|70.30
|
|82.00
|YEAR Low/High
|42.00
|
|100.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|100.00
Quick Links for Rubfila International: