JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Rubfila International Ltd

Rubfila International Ltd.

BSE: 500367 Sector: Others
NSE: RUBFILINTL ISIN Code: INE642C01025
BSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar 73.00 -1.25
(-1.68%)
OPEN

74.70

 HIGH

75.50

 LOW

70.30
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rubfila International Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 74.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 74.25
VOLUME 18672
52-Week high 100.00
52-Week low 42.00
P/E 15.60
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 330
Buy Price 73.00
Buy Qty 230.00
Sell Price 73.10
Sell Qty 5.00
OPEN 74.70
CLOSE 74.25
VOLUME 18672
52-Week high 100.00
52-Week low 42.00
P/E 15.60
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 330
Buy Price 73.00
Buy Qty 230.00
Sell Price 73.10
Sell Qty 5.00

About Rubfila International Ltd.

Rubfila International Ltd

Incorporated in the year 1993, Rubfila is the only manufacturer of heat-resistant latex rubber thread in India. This unit was set up with the collaboration of Rubfil, a subsidiary of Uniphoenix Corporation, Malaysia, which has a 29.99% equity participation. In Aug.'94, it approached the capital market to finance the project. The company not only reduced its project cost by Rs 6 cr but also sta...> More

Rubfila International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   330
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.68
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.60
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.97
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rubfila International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 45.45 40.73 11.59
Other Income 1 0.7 42.86
Total Income 46.45 41.43 12.12
Total Expenses 40.77 35.77 13.98
Operating Profit 5.67 5.66 0.18
Net Profit 3.02 3.23 -6.5
Equity Capital 21.61 21.61 -
> More on Rubfila International Ltd Financials Results

Rubfila International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Goodricke Group 326.85 -1.40 706.00
Indag Rubber 172.00 4.53 451.50
Rossell India 98.10 -0.81 360.03
Rubfila Intl. 73.00 -1.68 330.11
Jay Shree Tea 95.80 -1.19 276.67
Dhunseri Tea 294.55 -2.16 206.18
Pix Transmission 135.40 -0.77 184.55
> More on Rubfila International Ltd Peer Group

Rubfila International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.22
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.14
Indian Public 30.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.33
> More on Rubfila International Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rubfila International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.58% NA -0.07% -0.98%
1 Month -7.18% NA -1.69% -0.95%
3 Month -11.25% NA 1.49% 0.88%
6 Month -19.78% NA 4.86% 4.24%
1 Year 54.17% NA 16.50% 16.01%
3 Year 78.70% NA 16.56% 18.26%

Rubfila International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 70.30
75.50
Week Low/High 70.30
80.00
Month Low/High 70.30
82.00
YEAR Low/High 42.00
100.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
100.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Rubfila International: