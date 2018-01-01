JUST IN
Rubra Medicaments Ltd.

BSE: 531099 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE396H01019
About Rubra Medicaments Ltd.

Rubra Medicaments Ltd

Rubra Medicaments Limited was incorporated in the year 1991. The company does not have significant operations. Previously, the company engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical formulations. It is looking for alternate opportunities. The company is based in Hyderabad, India. As of March 23, 2010, Rubra Medicaments Limited operates as a subsidiary of Rubra Pharmaceuticals Limited....> More

Rubra Medicaments Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Rubra Medicaments Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.1 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.1 -
Total Expenses 0.09 0.09 0
Operating Profit -0.09 0.01 -1000
Net Profit -0.09 0.01 -1000
Equity Capital 5.47 5.47 -
Rubra Medicaments Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
JMG Corporation 1.31 -4.38 2.59
Mack Trading Co 74.65 1.98 2.54
Ind-Agiv Commer. 24.45 -4.86 2.44
Rubra Medicament 3.87 -4.68 2.12
Noesis Industrie 0.78 -1.27 2.05
Aviva Industries 13.19 -1.93 1.98
Moonbeam Inds. 6.25 4.87 1.96
Rubra Medicaments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 90.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.16
Rubra Medicaments Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -33.85% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -35.50% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 158.00% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -0.51% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Rubra Medicaments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.86
4.26
Week Low/High 3.86
5.00
Month Low/High 3.86
6.00
YEAR Low/High 1.35
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.96
79.00

