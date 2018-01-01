Rubra Medicaments Ltd.
About Rubra Medicaments Ltd.
Rubra Medicaments Limited was incorporated in the year 1991. The company does not have significant operations. Previously, the company engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical formulations. It is looking for alternate opportunities. The company is based in Hyderabad, India. As of March 23, 2010, Rubra Medicaments Limited operates as a subsidiary of Rubra Pharmaceuticals Limited....> More
Rubra Medicaments Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.92
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.21
Rubra Medicaments Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.1
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.1
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.09
|0.09
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.09
|0.01
|-1000
|Net Profit
|-0.09
|0.01
|-1000
|Equity Capital
|5.47
|5.47
|-
Rubra Medicaments Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|JMG Corporation
|1.31
|-4.38
|2.59
|Mack Trading Co
|74.65
|1.98
|2.54
|Ind-Agiv Commer.
|24.45
|-4.86
|2.44
|Rubra Medicament
|3.87
|-4.68
|2.12
|Noesis Industrie
|0.78
|-1.27
|2.05
|Aviva Industries
|13.19
|-1.93
|1.98
|Moonbeam Inds.
|6.25
|4.87
|1.96
Rubra Medicaments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rubra Medicaments Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-33.85%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-35.50%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|158.00%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-0.51%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Rubra Medicaments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.86
|
|4.26
|Week Low/High
|3.86
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|3.86
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.35
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.96
|
|79.00
