Ruby Mills Ltd.

BSE: 503169 Sector: Industrials
NSE: RUBYMILLS ISIN Code: INE301D01026
About Ruby Mills Ltd.

Ruby Mills Ltd

The Ruby Mills (TRML) was incorporated in 1917 and is been engaged in the business of textiles.The company's manufacturing units are located at Khalapur (Raigad district) and in Bombay. Ruby Impex is the wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The operational performance of the company in 1994-95 was adversely affected on account of the steep increase in the prices of polyester staple fibre (PS...> More

Ruby Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   505
EPS - TTM () [*S] 21.62
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.96
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   35.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 249.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ruby Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 44.22 41.69 6.07
Other Income 2.74 7.24 -62.15
Total Income 46.96 48.94 -4.05
Total Expenses 31.58 30.51 3.51
Operating Profit 15.38 18.43 -16.55
Net Profit 6.71 8.05 -16.65
Equity Capital 8.36 8.36 -
Ruby Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cheviot Company 1373.05 -1.36 591.78
Sangam India 140.00 3.09 551.88
Nitin Spinners 98.00 -0.41 541.16
Ruby Mills 301.85 -0.35 504.69
VIP Clothing 58.20 -1.19 480.73
Binny 211.05 -2.27 471.06
Sarla Performanc 55.00 0.73 459.25
Ruby Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.90
Banks/FIs 0.26
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.34
Ruby Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.62% -8.28% 0.04% -1.00%
1 Month -14.53% -12.22% -1.58% -0.97%
3 Month -4.81% -5.69% 1.60% 0.86%
6 Month -10.46% -12.75% 4.98% 4.22%
1 Year -11.91% -12.36% 16.63% 15.98%
3 Year 110.20% 103.05% 16.69% 18.24%

Ruby Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 296.90
307.00
Week Low/High 296.90
325.00
Month Low/High 296.90
359.00
YEAR Low/High 296.90
456.00
All TIME Low/High 13.21
714.00

