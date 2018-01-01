Ruby Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 503169
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: RUBYMILLS
|ISIN Code: INE301D01026
|BSE LIVE 14:13 | 12 Mar
|301.85
|
-1.05
(-0.35%)
|
OPEN
306.60
|
HIGH
307.00
|
LOW
296.90
|NSE LIVE 13:25 | 12 Mar
|300.00
|
-1.40
(-0.46%)
|
OPEN
307.35
|
HIGH
307.35
|
LOW
300.00
|OPEN
|306.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|302.90
|VOLUME
|319
|52-Week high
|456.00
|52-Week low
|296.90
|P/E
|13.96
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|505
|Buy Price
|300.00
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|301.85
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|307.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|301.40
|VOLUME
|2389
|52-Week high
|457.00
|52-Week low
|286.50
|P/E
|13.96
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|505
|Buy Price
|300.00
|Buy Qty
|29.00
|Sell Price
|304.25
|Sell Qty
|7.00
About Ruby Mills Ltd.
The Ruby Mills (TRML) was incorporated in 1917 and is been engaged in the business of textiles.The company's manufacturing units are located at Khalapur (Raigad district) and in Bombay. Ruby Impex is the wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The operational performance of the company in 1994-95 was adversely affected on account of the steep increase in the prices of polyester staple fibre (PS...> More
Ruby Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|505
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|21.62
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|13.96
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|35.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|249.44
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.21
Announcement
Ruby Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|44.22
|41.69
|6.07
|Other Income
|2.74
|7.24
|-62.15
|Total Income
|46.96
|48.94
|-4.05
|Total Expenses
|31.58
|30.51
|3.51
|Operating Profit
|15.38
|18.43
|-16.55
|Net Profit
|6.71
|8.05
|-16.65
|Equity Capital
|8.36
|8.36
|-
Ruby Mills Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Cheviot Company
|1373.05
|-1.36
|591.78
|Sangam India
|140.00
|3.09
|551.88
|Nitin Spinners
|98.00
|-0.41
|541.16
|Ruby Mills
|301.85
|-0.35
|504.69
|VIP Clothing
|58.20
|-1.19
|480.73
|Binny
|211.05
|-2.27
|471.06
|Sarla Performanc
|55.00
|0.73
|459.25
Ruby Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ruby Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.62%
|-8.28%
|0.04%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-14.53%
|-12.22%
|-1.58%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-4.81%
|-5.69%
|1.60%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|-10.46%
|-12.75%
|4.98%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|-11.91%
|-12.36%
|16.63%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|110.20%
|103.05%
|16.69%
|18.24%
Ruby Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|296.90
|
|307.00
|Week Low/High
|296.90
|
|325.00
|Month Low/High
|296.90
|
|359.00
|YEAR Low/High
|296.90
|
|456.00
|All TIME Low/High
|13.21
|
|714.00
