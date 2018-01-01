JUST IN
Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 509020 Sector: Industrials
NSE: RUCHINFRA ISIN Code: INE413B01023
BSE LIVE 14:29 | 08 Mar 3.50 -0.16
(-4.37%)
OPEN

3.48

 HIGH

3.50

 LOW

3.48
NSE LIVE 12:29 | 12 Mar 3.65 0.15
(4.29%)
OPEN

3.50

 HIGH

3.65

 LOW

3.35
About Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd.

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd (RIL) manufactures soyabean meal, soaps, coils, sheets, industrial oil, chemicals, agro products and electronic equipment. The company's manufacturing unit is located in Dhar District, Madhya Pradesh. During 1997-98, the company has installed liquid storage facalities at Chennai, Kakinada and Mangalore Ports, it has also started construction work at Haldia. The com...> More

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   72
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   6.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.02 12.6 -36.35
Other Income 1.17 1.26 -7.14
Total Income 9.19 13.86 -33.69
Total Expenses 6.17 13.11 -52.94
Operating Profit 3.02 0.75 302.67
Net Profit -1.07 -6.16 82.63
Equity Capital 20.52 20.52 -
Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
CIAN Agro 47.15 0.00 131.97
Modi Naturals 112.55 -1.75 125.16
Ajanta Soya 48.85 -1.21 78.65
Ruchi Infrastr. 3.50 -4.37 71.82
Vegetable Prod. 3.96 -1.25 43.24
Diligent Indust. 17.00 -2.86 38.90
Olympic Oil Ind. 136.00 -0.87 38.76
Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.57
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 3.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 36.77
Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA -7.59% 0.26% -0.81%
1 Month -30.14% -25.51% -1.35% -0.78%
3 Month -13.58% -19.78% 1.83% 1.05%
6 Month 19.45% 32.73% 5.22% 4.42%
1 Year -4.11% -2.67% 16.89% 16.21%
3 Year -62.16% -62.56% 16.96% 18.47%

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.48
3.50
Week Low/High 3.48
4.00
Month Low/High 3.48
5.00
YEAR Low/High 2.53
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.15
75.00

