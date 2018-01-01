You are here » Home
Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 509020
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: RUCHINFRA
|ISIN Code: INE413B01023
|
BSE
LIVE
14:29 | 08 Mar
|
3.50
|
-0.16
(-4.37%)
|
OPEN
3.48
|
HIGH
3.50
|
LOW
3.48
|
NSE
LIVE
12:29 | 12 Mar
|
3.65
|
0.15
(4.29%)
|
OPEN
3.50
|
HIGH
3.65
|
LOW
3.35
About Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd.
Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd
Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd (RIL) manufactures soyabean meal, soaps, coils, sheets, industrial oil, chemicals, agro products and electronic equipment. The company's manufacturing unit is located in Dhar District, Madhya Pradesh.
During 1997-98, the company has installed liquid storage facalities at Chennai, Kakinada and Mangalore Ports, it has also started construction work at Haldia.
The com...> More
Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results
Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.02
|12.6
|-36.35
|Other Income
|1.17
|1.26
|-7.14
|Total Income
|9.19
|13.86
|-33.69
|Total Expenses
|6.17
|13.11
|-52.94
|Operating Profit
|3.02
|0.75
|302.67
|Net Profit
|-1.07
|-6.16
|82.63
|Equity Capital
|20.52
|20.52
| -
Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group
Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|-7.59%
|0.26%
|-0.81%
|1 Month
|-30.14%
|-25.51%
|-1.35%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|-13.58%
|-19.78%
|1.83%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|19.45%
|32.73%
|5.22%
|4.42%
|1 Year
|-4.11%
|-2.67%
|16.89%
|16.21%
|3 Year
|-62.16%
|-62.56%
|16.96%
|18.47%
Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.48
|
|3.50
|Week Low/High
|3.48
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.48
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.53
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.15
|
|75.00
