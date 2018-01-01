You are here » Home
Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500368
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: RUCHISOYA
|ISIN Code: INE619A01027
|
BSE
LIVE
13:59 | 12 Mar
|
16.85
|
-0.20
(-1.17%)
|
OPEN
17.00
|
HIGH
17.25
|
LOW
16.75
|
NSE
LIVE
13:48 | 12 Mar
|
16.80
|
-0.25
(-1.47%)
|
OPEN
17.00
|
HIGH
17.20
|
LOW
16.75
About Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd.
Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd
Ruchi Soya Industries, a company which has been in the business of edible oils for over two decades. They are offering a cooking medium to match the various tastes of this vast and varied nation. They are the leader in edible oil and soya food businesses in India. They are the first exporter of Soya Bean Meal from India. They are the also leading manufacturer of Textured Soya Protein and Vanaspati...> More
Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3024.84
|5031.99
|-39.89
|Other Income
|25.11
|45.36
|-44.64
|Total Income
|3049.94
|5077.35
|-39.93
|Total Expenses
|4648.17
|4975.68
|-6.58
|Operating Profit
|-1598.22
|101.67
|-1671.97
|Net Profit
|-1956.6
|-216.83
|-802.37
|Equity Capital
|65.29
|65.29
| -
Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.17%
|-8.20%
|-0.09%
|-0.97%
|1 Month
|-1.17%
|2.44%
|-1.71%
|-0.94%
|3 Month
|-12.01%
|-12.73%
|1.47%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|-29.94%
|-26.80%
|4.84%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|-41.49%
|-41.87%
|16.48%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|-62.84%
|-63.79%
|16.54%
|18.27%
Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.75
|
|17.25
|Week Low/High
|16.75
|
|19.00
|Month Low/High
|15.85
|
|19.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.30
|
|34.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.62
|
|165.00
Quick Links for Ruchi Soya Industries: