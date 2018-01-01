JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500368 Sector: Industrials
NSE: RUCHISOYA ISIN Code: INE619A01027
BSE LIVE 13:59 | 12 Mar 16.85 -0.20
(-1.17%)
OPEN

17.00

 HIGH

17.25

 LOW

16.75
NSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar 16.80 -0.25
(-1.47%)
OPEN

17.00

 HIGH

17.20

 LOW

16.75
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 17.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 17.05
VOLUME 40658
52-Week high 33.75
52-Week low 14.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 563
Buy Price 16.75
Buy Qty 5110.00
Sell Price 16.85
Sell Qty 333.00
OPEN 17.00
CLOSE 17.05
VOLUME 40658
52-Week high 33.75
52-Week low 14.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 563
Buy Price 16.75
Buy Qty 5110.00
Sell Price 16.85
Sell Qty 333.00

About Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd.

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd

Ruchi Soya Industries, a company which has been in the business of edible oils for over two decades. They are offering a cooking medium to match the various tastes of this vast and varied nation. They are the leader in edible oil and soya food businesses in India. They are the first exporter of Soya Bean Meal from India. They are the also leading manufacturer of Textured Soya Protein and Vanaspati...> More

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   563
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   8.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -64.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3024.84 5031.99 -39.89
Other Income 25.11 45.36 -44.64
Total Income 3049.94 5077.35 -39.93
Total Expenses 4648.17 4975.68 -6.58
Operating Profit -1598.22 101.67 -1671.97
Net Profit -1956.6 -216.83 -802.37
Equity Capital 65.29 65.29 -
> More on Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd Financials Results

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Guj. Ambuja Exp 252.20 1.10 2891.47
Agro Tech Foods. 631.50 1.27 1538.97
AVT Natural Prod 37.55 -1.31 571.89
Ruchi Soya Inds. 16.85 -1.17 562.96
JVL Agro Indus 23.70 -0.21 397.92
Gokul Agro 21.65 0.00 285.56
Kriti Nutrients 50.75 2.11 254.26
> More on Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd Peer Group

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.28
Banks/FIs 0.15
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 15.33
Custodians 0.00
Other 27.06
> More on Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.17% -8.20% -0.09% -0.97%
1 Month -1.17% 2.44% -1.71% -0.94%
3 Month -12.01% -12.73% 1.47% 0.89%
6 Month -29.94% -26.80% 4.84% 4.25%
1 Year -41.49% -41.87% 16.48% 16.01%
3 Year -62.84% -63.79% 16.54% 18.27%

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.75
17.25
Week Low/High 16.75
19.00
Month Low/High 15.85
19.00
YEAR Low/High 14.30
34.00
All TIME Low/High 2.62
165.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Ruchi Soya Industries: