Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd.
|BSE: 513295
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: RUCHISTRIP
|ISIN Code: INE611C01012
|
BSE
LIVE
14:09 | 12 Mar
|
1.50
|
0.07
(4.90%)
|
OPEN
1.36
|
HIGH
1.50
|
LOW
1.36
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.36
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.43
|VOLUME
|30060
|52-Week high
|3.32
|52-Week low
|1.36
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|1.50
|Buy Qty
|7050.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd.
Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd
Incorporated in Jun.'87 as Ruchi Metals, Ruchi Strips & Alloys changed its name to the present in 1989. It was promoted by Ruchi Soya Industries, the Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Nigam and others.
The company manufactures cold-rolled steel coils/strips with thickness in the range of 0.18 - 0.65 mm, and widths ranging from 650-1000 mm in both full hard and CRCA grades of ordinary drawing/deep ...> More
Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.06
|2.07
|-97.1
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.06
|2.08
|-97.12
|Total Expenses
|0.09
|2.1
|-95.71
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-50
|Equity Capital
|50.01
|50.01
| -
Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd - Peer Group
Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.25%
|1 Month
|-18.48%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.22%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.62%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|5.00%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.86%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.13%
Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.36
|
|1.50
|Week Low/High
|1.36
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.36
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.36
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|50.00
