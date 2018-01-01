Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd

Incorporated in Jun.'87 as Ruchi Metals, Ruchi Strips & Alloys changed its name to the present in 1989. It was promoted by Ruchi Soya Industries, the Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Nigam and others. The company manufactures cold-rolled steel coils/strips with thickness in the range of 0.18 - 0.65 mm, and widths ranging from 650-1000 mm in both full hard and CRCA grades of ordinary drawing/deep ...> More