Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd.

BSE: 513295 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: RUCHISTRIP ISIN Code: INE611C01012
BSE LIVE 14:09 | 12 Mar 1.50 0.07
(4.90%)
OPEN

1.36

 HIGH

1.50

 LOW

1.36
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd.

Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd

Incorporated in Jun.'87 as Ruchi Metals, Ruchi Strips & Alloys changed its name to the present in 1989. It was promoted by Ruchi Soya Industries, the Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Nigam and others. The company manufactures cold-rolled steel coils/strips with thickness in the range of 0.18 - 0.65 mm, and widths ranging from 650-1000 mm in both full hard and CRCA grades of ordinary drawing/deep ...> More

Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.06 2.07 -97.1
Other Income -
Total Income 0.06 2.08 -97.12
Total Expenses 0.09 2.1 -95.71
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.03 -
Net Profit -0.03 -0.02 -50
Equity Capital 50.01 50.01 -
> More on Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd Financials Results

Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Real Strips 14.13 -1.94 8.45
Rathi Steel 2.66 -3.97 8.33
Rajas. Tube Mfg 18.00 -0.28 8.12
Ruchi Strips 1.50 4.90 7.50
Bhagwandas Metal 17.15 -4.99 6.26
Ramsarup Inds. 1.77 4.12 6.21
NR Intl. 5.76 0.35 6.15
> More on Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd Peer Group

Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.43
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.16
Indian Public 18.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 49.98
> More on Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.25%
1 Month -18.48% NA -1.12% -0.22%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.62%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 5.00%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.86%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.13%

Ruchi Strips & Alloys Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.36
1.50
Week Low/High 1.36
2.00
Month Low/High 1.36
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.36
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
50.00

