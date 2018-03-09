JUST IN
Rungta Irrigation Ltd.

BSE: 530449 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE347C01013
BSE 15:40 | 09 Mar 28.35 -1.10
(-3.74%)
OPEN

30.90

 HIGH

30.90

 LOW

28.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rungta Irrigation Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Rungta Irrigation Ltd.

Rungta Irrigation Ltd

Rungta Irrigation (RIL) was incorporated as a private limited company under the name Jindal Irrigation Pvt Ltd in Apr.'86. It became a public limited company in Jun.'86 and got its present name in Apr.'94. The company was originally promoted by S R Jindal and, in 1992-93, it was taken over by R S Rungta of the Rungta group, who is the present chairman. Some of its associate companies are Rungta Pr...> More

Rungta Irrigation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   25
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.98
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.32
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 68.32
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rungta Irrigation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 15.82 20.04 -21.06
Other Income 2.91 0.8 263.75
Total Income 18.73 20.84 -10.12
Total Expenses 17.52 19.38 -9.6
Operating Profit 1.21 1.46 -17.12
Net Profit 0.14 0.33 -57.58
Equity Capital 8.86 8.86 -
Rungta Irrigation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Swagruha Infra 6.00 3.63 41.10
Fenoplast 87.70 3.30 40.34
Kunststoff Inds. 39.00 -2.50 26.87
Rungta Irrigatn. 28.35 -3.74 25.12
Captain Pipes 59.00 0.17 24.54
National Plastic 39.00 0.00 23.71
Tijaria Poly. 8.94 -4.99 21.13
Rungta Irrigation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.97
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 9.91
Custodians 0.00
Other 49.56
Rungta Irrigation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.13% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 23.53% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 0.35% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 85.29% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Rungta Irrigation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 28.00
30.90
Week Low/High 28.00
31.00
Month Low/High 28.00
32.00
YEAR Low/High 19.55
42.00
All TIME Low/High 4.75
66.00

