Rungta Irrigation Ltd.
|BSE: 530449
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE347C01013
|BSE 15:40 | 09 Mar
|28.35
|
-1.10
(-3.74%)
|
OPEN
30.90
|
HIGH
30.90
|
LOW
28.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Rungta Irrigation Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|30.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|29.45
|VOLUME
|700
|52-Week high
|42.00
|52-Week low
|19.55
|P/E
|14.32
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Rungta Irrigation Ltd.
Rungta Irrigation (RIL) was incorporated as a private limited company under the name Jindal Irrigation Pvt Ltd in Apr.'86. It became a public limited company in Jun.'86 and got its present name in Apr.'94. The company was originally promoted by S R Jindal and, in 1992-93, it was taken over by R S Rungta of the Rungta group, who is the present chairman. Some of its associate companies are Rungta Pr...> More
Rungta Irrigation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|25
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.98
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.32
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|68.32
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.41
Rungta Irrigation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|15.82
|20.04
|-21.06
|Other Income
|2.91
|0.8
|263.75
|Total Income
|18.73
|20.84
|-10.12
|Total Expenses
|17.52
|19.38
|-9.6
|Operating Profit
|1.21
|1.46
|-17.12
|Net Profit
|0.14
|0.33
|-57.58
|Equity Capital
|8.86
|8.86
|-
Rungta Irrigation Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Swagruha Infra
|6.00
|3.63
|41.10
|Fenoplast
|87.70
|3.30
|40.34
|Kunststoff Inds.
|39.00
|-2.50
|26.87
|Rungta Irrigatn.
|28.35
|-3.74
|25.12
|Captain Pipes
|59.00
|0.17
|24.54
|National Plastic
|39.00
|0.00
|23.71
|Tijaria Poly.
|8.94
|-4.99
|21.13
Rungta Irrigation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Rungta Irrigation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.13%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|23.53%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|0.35%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|85.29%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Rungta Irrigation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|28.00
|
|30.90
|Week Low/High
|28.00
|
|31.00
|Month Low/High
|28.00
|
|32.00
|YEAR Low/High
|19.55
|
|42.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.75
|
|66.00
