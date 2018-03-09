Rungta Irrigation Ltd

Rungta Irrigation (RIL) was incorporated as a private limited company under the name Jindal Irrigation Pvt Ltd in Apr.'86. It became a public limited company in Jun.'86 and got its present name in Apr.'94. The company was originally promoted by S R Jindal and, in 1992-93, it was taken over by R S Rungta of the Rungta group, who is the present chairman. Some of its associate companies are Rungta Pr...> More