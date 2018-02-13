JUST IN
Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd.

BSE: 517035 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE302D01016
BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 50.35 2.35
(4.90%)
OPEN

47.05

 HIGH

50.35

 LOW

47.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 47.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 48.00
VOLUME 301
52-Week high 63.75
52-Week low 35.15
P/E 46.19
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 35
Buy Price 48.00
Buy Qty 25.00
Sell Price 50.35
Sell Qty 99.00
About Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd.

Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd

Incorporated in 1969 as a private limited company in collaboration with International Rectifier Corporation, US, for the manufacture of power semiconductor devices, Ruttonsha International Rectifier (RIR) was converted into a public limited company in Mar.'86. The company made its maiden public offer in 1986. Initially situated at Vikhroli, Bombay, the company's unit was later on shifted to Ha...> More

Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   35
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.09
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 46.19
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.50
Latest Dividend Date 06 Aug 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 27.89
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.03 5.59 61.54
Other Income 0.08 0.18 -55.56
Total Income 9.11 5.77 57.89
Total Expenses 7.94 5.15 54.17
Operating Profit 1.17 0.62 88.71
Net Profit 0.44 0.02 2100
Equity Capital 6.96 6.96 -
Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Incap 80.50 0.63 41.30
Delta Magnets 57.10 -1.55 36.94
Salora Intl. 40.80 -0.49 35.94
Ruttonsha Intl. 50.35 4.90 35.04
Nexus Commoditie 56.00 -0.53 30.63
Cosmo Ferrites 23.15 -4.34 27.85
BCC Fuba India 18.10 -4.23 27.71
Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.14
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.11
Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.04% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.99% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.87% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 9.58% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 28.94% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 128.86% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 47.05
50.35
Week Low/High 47.05
55.00
Month Low/High 47.05
60.00
YEAR Low/High 35.15
64.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
75.00

