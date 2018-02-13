You are here » Home
Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd.
|BSE: 517035
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE302D01016
|
BSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
50.35
|
2.35
(4.90%)
|
OPEN
47.05
|
HIGH
50.35
|
LOW
47.05
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|47.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|48.00
|VOLUME
|301
|52-Week high
|63.75
|52-Week low
|35.15
|P/E
|46.19
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|35
|Buy Price
|48.00
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|50.35
|Sell Qty
|99.00
About Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd.
Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd
Incorporated in 1969 as a private limited company in collaboration with International Rectifier Corporation, US, for the manufacture of power semiconductor devices, Ruttonsha International Rectifier (RIR) was converted into a public limited company in Mar.'86.
The company made its maiden public offer in 1986. Initially situated at Vikhroli, Bombay, the company's unit was later on shifted to Ha...> More
Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd - Financial Results
Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd - Peer Group
Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.04%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.99%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.87%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|9.58%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|28.94%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|128.86%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|47.05
|
|50.35
|Week Low/High
|47.05
|
|55.00
|Month Low/High
|47.05
|
|60.00
|YEAR Low/High
|35.15
|
|64.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|75.00
