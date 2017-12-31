You are here » Home
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.
|BSE: 523598
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: SCI
|ISIN Code: INE109A01011
|
BSE
15:58 | 12 Mar
|
63.55
|
-0.15
(-0.24%)
|
OPEN
63.75
|
HIGH
64.80
|
LOW
62.15
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
63.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
64.40
|
HIGH
64.90
|
LOW
62.40
|OPEN
|63.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|63.70
|VOLUME
|111310
|52-Week high
|113.50
|52-Week low
|61.70
|P/E
|32.26
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,960
|Buy Price
|63.55
|Buy Qty
|49.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd is one of India's largest shipping companies in terms of Indian flagged tonnage. The company is a company owned by the Government of India based in Mumbai that operates and manages vessels that services both national and international lines. The company owns and operates around one-third of the Indian tonnage, and has operating interests in practically all areas o...> More
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Shipping Corporation of India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|879.56
|964.99
|-8.85
|Other Income
|110.1
|11.37
|868.34
|Total Income
|989.66
|976.36
|1.36
|Total Expenses
|690.31
|766.91
|-9.99
|Operating Profit
|299.35
|209.45
|42.92
|Net Profit
|82.17
|9.69
|747.99
|Equity Capital
|465.8
|465.8
| -
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd - Peer Group
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.97%
|-10.75%
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-25.67%
|-17.96%
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|-32.61%
|-36.53%
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|-33.91%
|-35.60%
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|2.67%
|2.50%
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|23.52%
|21.41%
|17.24%
|19.03%
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|62.15
|
|64.80
|Week Low/High
|62.15
|
|72.00
|Month Low/High
|62.15
|
|87.00
|YEAR Low/High
|61.70
|
|114.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.87
|
|221.00
Quick Links for Shipping Corporation of India: