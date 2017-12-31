JUST IN
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.

BSE: 523598 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: SCI ISIN Code: INE109A01011
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 63.55 -0.15
(-0.24%)
OPEN

63.75

 HIGH

64.80

 LOW

62.15
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 63.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

64.40

 HIGH

64.90

 LOW

62.40
About Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd is one of India's largest shipping companies in terms of Indian flagged tonnage. The company is a company owned by the Government of India based in Mumbai that operates and manages vessels that services both national and international lines. The company owns and operates around one-third of the Indian tonnage, and has operating interests in practically all areas o...> More

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,960
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.97
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 32.26
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 145.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 879.56 964.99 -8.85
Other Income 110.1 11.37 868.34
Total Income 989.66 976.36 1.36
Total Expenses 690.31 766.91 -9.99
Operating Profit 299.35 209.45 42.92
Net Profit 82.17 9.69 747.99
Equity Capital 465.8 465.8 -
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Essar Ports 130.70 0.15 5597.36
GE Shipping Co 354.45 0.65 5344.40
S C I 63.55 -0.24 2960.16
Shreyas Shipping 522.20 -2.03 1146.75
Mercator 34.20 0.29 1034.55
Essar Shipping 23.25 2.65 481.23
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.75
Banks/FIs 1.52
FIIs 2.24
Insurance 16.91
Mutual Funds 0.09
Indian Public 9.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.44
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.97% -10.75% 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -25.67% -17.96% -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month -32.61% -36.53% 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month -33.91% -35.60% 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year 2.67% 2.50% 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year 23.52% 21.41% 17.24% 19.03%

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 62.15
64.80
Week Low/High 62.15
72.00
Month Low/High 62.15
87.00
YEAR Low/High 61.70
114.00
All TIME Low/High 7.87
221.00

