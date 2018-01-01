You are here » Home
» Company
» South India Paper Mills Ltd
South India Paper Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 516108
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SIPAPER
|ISIN Code: INE088G01014
|
BSE
15:26 | 12 Mar
|
117.50
|
-2.50
(-2.08%)
|
OPEN
117.00
|
HIGH
119.50
|
LOW
117.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
South India Paper Mills Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|117.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|120.00
|VOLUME
|1180
|52-Week high
|168.00
|52-Week low
|90.25
|P/E
|1678.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|176
|Buy Price
|117.50
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|119.90
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1678.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|176
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|117.00
|CLOSE
|120.00
|VOLUME
|1180
|52-Week high
|168.00
|52-Week low
|90.25
|P/E
|1678.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|176
|Buy Price
|117.50
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|119.90
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1678.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|176.25
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About South India Paper Mills Ltd.
South India Paper Mills Ltd
South India Paper Mills (SIPM), incorporated in 1959, produces writing, printing and packing paper & paper boards from it's Nanjangud factory.
SIPM went public at a premium of Rs.50 per share in Dec. 1994, to part-finance the expansion of its paper manufacturing capacity from 57 tpd to 69 tpd and to set up a co-generation facility to produce 2.7 MW of power by processing steam, While the expand...> More
South India Paper Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
South India Paper Mills Ltd - Financial Results
> More on South India Paper Mills Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|51.89
|51.32
|1.11
|Other Income
|1.6
|0.44
|263.64
|Total Income
|53.49
|51.76
|3.34
|Total Expenses
|44.92
|43.77
|2.63
|Operating Profit
|8.57
|7.99
|7.26
|Net Profit
|3.36
|2.87
|17.07
|Equity Capital
|15
|15
| -
South India Paper Mills Ltd - Peer Group
South India Paper Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
South India Paper Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.84%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.75%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.51%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|25.87%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|6.82%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|71.66%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
South India Paper Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|117.00
|
|119.50
|Week Low/High
|114.00
|
|124.00
|Month Low/High
|114.00
|
|139.00
|YEAR Low/High
|90.25
|
|168.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.10
|
|168.00
Quick Links for South India Paper Mills: