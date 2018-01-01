JUST IN
South India Paper Mills Ltd.

BSE: 516108 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SIPAPER ISIN Code: INE088G01014
BSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 117.50 -2.50
(-2.08%)
OPEN

117.00

 HIGH

119.50

 LOW

117.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan South India Paper Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 117.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 120.00
VOLUME 1180
52-Week high 168.00
52-Week low 90.25
P/E 1678.57
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 176
Buy Price 117.50
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 119.90
Sell Qty 50.00
About South India Paper Mills Ltd.

South India Paper Mills Ltd

South India Paper Mills (SIPM), incorporated in 1959, produces writing, printing and packing paper & paper boards from it's Nanjangud factory. SIPM went public at a premium of Rs.50 per share in Dec. 1994, to part-finance the expansion of its paper manufacturing capacity from 57 tpd to 69 tpd and to set up a co-generation facility to produce 2.7 MW of power by processing steam, While the expand...

South India Paper Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   176
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1678.57
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 30 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.25
Book Value / Share () [*S] 87.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

South India Paper Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 51.89 51.32 1.11
Other Income 1.6 0.44 263.64
Total Income 53.49 51.76 3.34
Total Expenses 44.92 43.77 2.63
Operating Profit 8.57 7.99 7.26
Net Profit 3.36 2.87 17.07
Equity Capital 15 15 -
South India Paper Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Yash Papers 66.20 -0.45 233.29
Satia Indust. 202.20 0.00 202.20
Shreyans Inds. 133.40 -6.12 184.36
S I Paper Mills 117.50 -2.08 176.25
Metroglobal 78.00 1.04 127.37
AMJ Land 26.10 6.53 107.01
Sh. Ajit Pulp 175.00 0.09 93.80
South India Paper Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.03
Banks/FIs 1.75
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 45.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.96
South India Paper Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.84% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.75% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.51% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 25.87% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 6.82% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 71.66% NA 17.24% 19.02%

South India Paper Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 117.00
119.50
Week Low/High 114.00
124.00
Month Low/High 114.00
139.00
YEAR Low/High 90.25
168.00
All TIME Low/High 3.10
168.00

