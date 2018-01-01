South India Paper Mills Ltd

South India Paper Mills (SIPM), incorporated in 1959, produces writing, printing and packing paper & paper boards from it's Nanjangud factory. SIPM went public at a premium of Rs.50 per share in Dec. 1994, to part-finance the expansion of its paper manufacturing capacity from 57 tpd to 69 tpd and to set up a co-generation facility to produce 2.7 MW of power by processing steam, While the expand...> More