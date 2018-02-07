JUST IN
S Kumars Online Ltd.

BSE: 532316 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE827A01018
BSE 14:55 | 17 Jan S Kumars Online Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan S Kumars Online Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.23
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.18
VOLUME 3270
52-Week high 1.79
52-Week low 0.79
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.18
Sell Qty 2731.00
About S Kumars Online Ltd.

S Kumars Online Ltd

S Kumars Online Ltd., formerly known as S. Kumars.Com Ltd (SKC) was incorporated in May 1999 as a private limited company named S. Kumar.Com Pvt. Ltd. and consequently converted into a public limited company in Aug.'99. SKC is the infotech thrust of the S. Kumars Group. The primary mission of this venture is to take technology to the common man. It will do so by setting up a nationwide network to ...> More

S Kumars Online Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -3.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.33
Announcement

S Kumars Online Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.13 0.13 0
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 0.13 0.13 0
Total Expenses 0.18 0.17 5.88
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.04 -
Net Profit -0.07 -0.06 -16.67
Equity Capital 28.63 28.63 -
S Kumars Online Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Quest Softech 3.60 -4.00 3.60
United Inter. 19.60 -4.85 3.59
Intl. Data Mgt. 15.50 -4.91 3.41
S Kumars Online 1.18 0.00 3.38
Netvista Inform 2.41 0.00 3.28
Palsoft Infosys. 10.75 1.03 3.22
GI Engg.Sol. 3.69 -4.16 3.18
S Kumars Online Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.58
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.26
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.16
S Kumars Online Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -14.49% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -58.60% NA 17.24% 19.01%

S Kumars Online Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.18
1.23
Week Low/High 0.00
1.23
Month Low/High 0.00
1.23
YEAR Low/High 0.79
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
475.00

