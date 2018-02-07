S Kumars Online Ltd.
|BSE: 532316
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE827A01018
|BSE 14:55 | 17 Jan
|S Kumars Online Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|S Kumars Online Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.23
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.18
|VOLUME
|3270
|52-Week high
|1.79
|52-Week low
|0.79
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.18
|Sell Qty
|2731.00
About S Kumars Online Ltd.
S Kumars Online Ltd., formerly known as S. Kumars.Com Ltd (SKC) was incorporated in May 1999 as a private limited company named S. Kumar.Com Pvt. Ltd. and consequently converted into a public limited company in Aug.'99. SKC is the infotech thrust of the S. Kumars Group. The primary mission of this venture is to take technology to the common man. It will do so by setting up a nationwide network to ...> More
S Kumars Online Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-3.58
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.33
S Kumars Online Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.13
|0.13
|0
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|0.13
|0.13
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.18
|0.17
|5.88
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.07
|-0.06
|-16.67
|Equity Capital
|28.63
|28.63
|-
S Kumars Online Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Quest Softech
|3.60
|-4.00
|3.60
|United Inter.
|19.60
|-4.85
|3.59
|Intl. Data Mgt.
|15.50
|-4.91
|3.41
|S Kumars Online
|1.18
|0.00
|3.38
|Netvista Inform
|2.41
|0.00
|3.28
|Palsoft Infosys.
|10.75
|1.03
|3.22
|GI Engg.Sol.
|3.69
|-4.16
|3.18
S Kumars Online Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
S Kumars Online Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-14.49%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-58.60%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
S Kumars Online Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.18
|
|1.23
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.23
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.23
|YEAR Low/High
|0.79
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|475.00
