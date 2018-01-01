JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » S P Capital Financing Ltd

S P Capital Financing Ltd.

BSE: 530289 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE102F01015
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 19.65 0.90
(4.80%)
OPEN

19.65

 HIGH

19.65

 LOW

19.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan S P Capital Financing Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 19.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 18.75
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 22.55
52-Week low 13.40
P/E 61.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 17.90
Buy Qty 25.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 19.65
CLOSE 18.75
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 22.55
52-Week low 13.40
P/E 61.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 17.90
Buy Qty 25.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About S P Capital Financing Ltd.

S P Capital Financing Ltd

S P Capital Financing Ltd was incorporated in the year 1983. The company engaged in capital market activities in India. It primarily involves in the purchase and sale of securities. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More

S P Capital Financing Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.32
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 61.41
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   2.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.96
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

S P Capital Financing Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.36 0.21 71.43
Other Income -
Total Income 0.36 0.21 71.43
Total Expenses 0.31 0.14 121.43
Operating Profit 0.05 0.07 -28.57
Net Profit 0.07 0.05 40
Equity Capital 6.01 6.01 -
> More on S P Capital Financing Ltd Financials Results

S P Capital Financing Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
India Cem. Cap. 5.54 -4.32 12.03
Glance Finance 39.95 4.99 12.02
Amarnath Sec. 39.60 -4.81 11.88
S P Capital Fin. 19.65 4.80 11.81
Boston Bio 16.76 -4.99 11.73
REGENCY INV. 38.75 2.51 11.62
EMERALD LEAS FIN 37.00 -2.37 11.28
> More on S P Capital Financing Ltd Peer Group

S P Capital Financing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.30
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.53
> More on S P Capital Financing Ltd Share Holding Pattern

S P Capital Financing Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 15.25% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 22.05% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -40.45% NA 17.24% 19.01%

S P Capital Financing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.65
19.65
Week Low/High 17.05
19.65
Month Low/High 14.07
19.65
YEAR Low/High 13.40
23.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
140.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for S P Capital Financing: