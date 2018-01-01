You are here » Home
S P Capital Financing Ltd.
|BSE: 530289
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE102F01015
|
BSE
15:15 | 12 Mar
|
19.65
|
0.90
(4.80%)
|
OPEN
19.65
|
HIGH
19.65
|
LOW
19.65
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
S P Capital Financing Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About S P Capital Financing Ltd.
S P Capital Financing Ltd
S P Capital Financing Ltd was incorporated in the year 1983. The company engaged in capital market activities in India. It primarily involves in the purchase and sale of securities. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More
S P Capital Financing Ltd - Key Fundamentals
S P Capital Financing Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.36
|0.21
|71.43
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.36
|0.21
|71.43
|Total Expenses
|0.31
|0.14
|121.43
|Operating Profit
|0.05
|0.07
|-28.57
|Net Profit
|0.07
|0.05
|40
|Equity Capital
|6.01
|6.01
| -
S P Capital Financing Ltd - Peer Group
S P Capital Financing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
S P Capital Financing Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|15.25%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|22.05%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-40.45%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
S P Capital Financing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.65
|
|19.65
|Week Low/High
|17.05
|
|19.65
|Month Low/High
|14.07
|
|19.65
|YEAR Low/High
|13.40
|
|23.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|140.00
Quick Links for S P Capital Financing: