S R Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 513515
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE329C01011
|BSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|30.65
|
0.90
(3.03%)
|
OPEN
28.75
|
HIGH
30.85
|
LOW
28.75
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|S R Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|28.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|29.75
|VOLUME
|29383
|52-Week high
|37.00
|52-Week low
|5.45
|P/E
|145.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43
|Buy Price
|29.00
|Buy Qty
|191.00
|Sell Price
|30.65
|Sell Qty
|80.00
About S R Industries Ltd.
S R Industries Limited is a young dynamic group started by professionals. The company was incorporated in the year 1989. The company is engaged in the year manufacturing of textile products....> More
S R Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|43
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.21
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|145.95
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-7.13
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-4.30
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
S R Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.19
|10.07
|-28.6
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|7.2
|10.07
|-28.5
|Total Expenses
|5.9
|8.1
|-27.16
|Operating Profit
|1.31
|1.97
|-33.5
|Net Profit
|0.01
|0.03
|-66.67
|Equity Capital
|13.89
|13.89
|-
S R Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nagreeka Exports
|33.50
|-2.19
|43.55
|STI India
|14.75
|-4.84
|42.78
|Spenta Intl.
|155.00
|-3.25
|42.78
|S R Inds.
|30.65
|3.03
|42.66
|Soma Textiles
|12.59
|3.88
|41.58
|Lak. Auto. Looms
|68.10
|-0.66
|41.54
|Arex Inds.
|101.00
|0.00
|40.00
S R Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
S R Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.45%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.31%
|1 Month
|-10.77%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.27%
|3 Month
|19.26%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.56%
|6 Month
|151.23%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.95%
|1 Year
|369.37%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.79%
|3 Year
|486.04%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.06%
S R Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|28.75
|
|30.85
|Week Low/High
|28.50
|
|32.00
|Month Low/High
|28.50
|
|37.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.45
|
|37.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|37.00
