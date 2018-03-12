JUST IN
S R Industries Ltd.

BSE: 513515 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE329C01011
About S R Industries Ltd.

S R Industries Ltd

S R Industries Limited is a young dynamic group started by professionals. The company was incorporated in the year 1989. The company is engaged in the year manufacturing of textile products....> More

S R Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   43
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.21
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 145.95
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -7.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] -4.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

S R Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.19 10.07 -28.6
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 7.2 10.07 -28.5
Total Expenses 5.9 8.1 -27.16
Operating Profit 1.31 1.97 -33.5
Net Profit 0.01 0.03 -66.67
Equity Capital 13.89 13.89 -
S R Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nagreeka Exports 33.50 -2.19 43.55
STI India 14.75 -4.84 42.78
Spenta Intl. 155.00 -3.25 42.78
S R Inds. 30.65 3.03 42.66
Soma Textiles 12.59 3.88 41.58
Lak. Auto. Looms 68.10 -0.66 41.54
Arex Inds. 101.00 0.00 40.00
S R Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.95
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 55.82
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.23
S R Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.45% NA 0.51% -0.31%
1 Month -10.77% NA -1.12% -0.27%
3 Month 19.26% NA 2.08% 1.56%
6 Month 151.23% NA 5.47% 4.95%
1 Year 369.37% NA 17.18% 16.79%
3 Year 486.04% NA 17.24% 19.06%

S R Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 28.75
30.85
Week Low/High 28.50
32.00
Month Low/High 28.50
37.00
YEAR Low/High 5.45
37.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
37.00

