S R K Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531307
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE951M01037
|BSE 12:11 | 12 Mar
|2.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
2.50
|
HIGH
2.50
|
LOW
2.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|S R K Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.50
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|4.99
|52-Week low
|2.50
|P/E
|250.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.50
|Sell Qty
|108274.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|250.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About S R K Industries Ltd.
Associated Textile Rubber Products Limited (ASTER) was originally, Associated Textile Rubber Products Private Limited which was incorporated in 1991 and later was converted into Limited Company in 1994. After becoming a Limited Company, in 1995 Associated Textile Rubber Products Limited had offered its shares to public via an IPO to the tune of Rs.2.20 Crores and get listed in Bombay Stock Exchang...
S R K Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|20
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|250.00
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|1.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|04 Dec 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|5.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.48
Announcement
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints Under Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 For The Quar
-
Revised Unaudited Financial Results Along With Reconciliation Table For Net Profit/Loss For The Quar
-
S R K Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|25.55
|0.01
|255400
|Other Income
|0.4
|0.13
|207.69
|Total Income
|25.95
|0.14
|18435.71
|Total Expenses
|25.41
|0.08
|31662.5
|Operating Profit
|0.54
|0.06
|800
|Net Profit
|-0.51
|-
|Equity Capital
|39.23
|39.23
|-
S R K Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sky Inds.
|46.75
|5.17
|20.52
|Sh. Rajas. Synt.
|14.80
|-4.52
|20.28
|Ramgopal Polytex
|13.67
|4.99
|19.82
|S R K Industries
|2.50
|0.00
|19.61
|Asahi Indus.
|2.94
|0.00
|19.52
|K-Lifestyle
|0.19
|0.00
|19.43
|GTN Textiles
|16.60
|-3.77
|19.32
S R K Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
S R K Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-49.90%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-94.64%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
S R K Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.50
|
|2.50
|Week Low/High
|2.50
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.50
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.50
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.10
|
|200.00
