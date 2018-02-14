JUST IN
S R K Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531307 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE951M01037
BSE 12:11 | 12 Mar 2.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

2.50

 HIGH

2.50

 LOW

2.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan S R K Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.50
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 4.99
52-Week low 2.50
P/E 250.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 20
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.50
Sell Qty 108274.00
About S R K Industries Ltd.

S R K Industries Ltd

Associated Textile Rubber Products Limited (ASTER) was originally, Associated Textile Rubber Products Private Limited which was incorporated in 1991 and later was converted into Limited Company in 1994. After becoming a Limited Company, in 1995 Associated Textile Rubber Products Limited had offered its shares to public via an IPO to the tune of Rs.2.20 Crores and get listed in Bombay Stock Exchang...> More

S R K Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   20
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 250.00
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   1.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Dec 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

S R K Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 25.55 0.01 255400
Other Income 0.4 0.13 207.69
Total Income 25.95 0.14 18435.71
Total Expenses 25.41 0.08 31662.5
Operating Profit 0.54 0.06 800
Net Profit -0.51 -
Equity Capital 39.23 39.23 -
S R K Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sky Inds. 46.75 5.17 20.52
Sh. Rajas. Synt. 14.80 -4.52 20.28
Ramgopal Polytex 13.67 4.99 19.82
S R K Industries 2.50 0.00 19.61
Asahi Indus. 2.94 0.00 19.52
K-Lifestyle 0.19 0.00 19.43
GTN Textiles 16.60 -3.77 19.32
S R K Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 26.32
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.08
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 14.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 58.72
S R K Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -49.90% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -94.64% NA 17.24% 19.01%

S R K Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.50
2.50
Week Low/High 2.50
3.00
Month Low/High 2.50
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.50
5.00
All TIME Low/High 1.10
200.00

