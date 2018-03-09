S S Organics Ltd

S S Organics Ltd is engaged in manufacture of bulk drugs. The company manufactures a wide range of new generation quinolones, antiasthmatic, antiulcerant, and anti-inflammatory drugs. The company has its plant located at Medak in Andhra Pradesh. The company was incorporated in the year 1990 as a private limited company, and was later converted into a public limited company in the year 1993....> More