About S S Organics Ltd.
S S Organics Ltd is engaged in manufacture of bulk drugs. The company manufactures a wide range of new generation quinolones, antiasthmatic, antiulcerant, and anti-inflammatory drugs. The company has its plant located at Medak in Andhra Pradesh. The company was incorporated in the year 1990 as a private limited company, and was later converted into a public limited company in the year 1993....> More
S S Organics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-28.80
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.28
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31-12-2017
Intimation Of Board Of Directors Meeting And Closure Of Trading Window
S S Organics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.95
|3.15
|-6.35
|Other Income
|0.5
|-
|Total Income
|3.45
|3.15
|9.52
|Total Expenses
|3.46
|4.35
|-20.46
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-1.2
|98.33
|Net Profit
|-0.27
|-1.55
|82.58
|Equity Capital
|10.2
|10.2
|-
S S Organics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Guj. Terce Labs.
|13.00
|-3.70
|9.65
|Shukra Pharma.
|57.00
|-1.89
|8.95
|Advik Labs.
|4.66
|-4.90
|8.91
|S S Organics
|8.00
|-4.76
|8.16
|Beryl Drugs
|13.26
|-3.56
|6.72
|Senbo Inds.
|6.10
|-4.69
|6.71
|Ishita Drugs
|22.00
|4.02
|6.58
S S Organics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
S S Organics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.34%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-0.87%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
S S Organics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.00
|
|8.00
|Week Low/High
|8.00
|
|8.00
|Month Low/High
|8.00
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.65
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.95
|
|38.00
