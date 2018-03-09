JUST IN
S S Organics Ltd.

BSE: 524636 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE102E01018
BSE 14:25 | 09 Mar 8.00 -0.40
(-4.76%)
OPEN

8.00

 HIGH

8.00

 LOW

8.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan S S Organics Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 8.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.40
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 13.16
52-Week low 6.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 8.80
Sell Qty 100.00
About S S Organics Ltd.

S S Organics Ltd

S S Organics Ltd is engaged in manufacture of bulk drugs. The company manufactures a wide range of new generation quinolones, antiasthmatic, antiulcerant, and anti-inflammatory drugs. The company has its plant located at Medak in Andhra Pradesh. The company was incorporated in the year 1990 as a private limited company, and was later converted into a public limited company in the year 1993....> More

S S Organics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -28.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

S S Organics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.95 3.15 -6.35
Other Income 0.5 -
Total Income 3.45 3.15 9.52
Total Expenses 3.46 4.35 -20.46
Operating Profit -0.02 -1.2 98.33
Net Profit -0.27 -1.55 82.58
Equity Capital 10.2 10.2 -
> More on S S Organics Ltd Financials Results

S S Organics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Guj. Terce Labs. 13.00 -3.70 9.65
Shukra Pharma. 57.00 -1.89 8.95
Advik Labs. 4.66 -4.90 8.91
S S Organics 8.00 -4.76 8.16
Beryl Drugs 13.26 -3.56 6.72
Senbo Inds. 6.10 -4.69 6.71
Ishita Drugs 22.00 4.02 6.58
> More on S S Organics Ltd Peer Group

S S Organics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.78
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.10
Indian Public 49.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.19
> More on S S Organics Ltd Share Holding Pattern

S S Organics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.34% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -0.87% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

S S Organics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.00
8.00
Week Low/High 8.00
8.00
Month Low/High 8.00
9.00
YEAR Low/High 6.65
13.00
All TIME Low/High 2.95
38.00

