State Trading Corporation of India Ltd.

BSE: 512531 Sector: Others
NSE: STCINDIA ISIN Code: INE655A01013
BSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar 141.35 0.95
(0.68%)
OPEN

141.50

 HIGH

143.00

 LOW

138.30
NSE LIVE 15:12 | 12 Mar 140.25 0.05
(0.04%)
OPEN

142.00

 HIGH

143.50

 LOW

138.35
About State Trading Corporation of India Ltd.

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd is an international trading company owned by Government of India. The company is involved in the export, import and domestic trading of a range of products, both agricultural and non-agricultural commodities. They exports foodgrain, castor oil, coffee, cashew and tea and imports bullion, vanaspati and edible oils, pulses, hydro-carbons, metals and minerals

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   848
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.65
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 38.73
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 21.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2236.82 2172.79 2.95
Other Income 79.57 68 17.01
Total Income 2316.39 2240.79 3.37
Total Expenses 2252.57 2390.13 -5.76
Operating Profit 63.82 -149.34 142.73
Net Profit 19.08 -192.66 109.9
Equity Capital 60 60 -
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
PTC India 92.10 2.16 2726.25
Optiemus Infra. 221.35 4.98 1899.40
SORIL Holdings 208.05 1.29 1054.81
S T C 141.35 0.68 848.10
Polo Queen Ind. 110.15 -4.96 739.66
Uniphos Enter. 86.00 6.83 598.13
Arihant Multi 134.40 -19.95 486.53
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 90.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 1.92
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 6.38
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.70
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.04% -9.14% 0.54% -0.30%
1 Month -11.60% -9.84% -1.08% -0.26%
3 Month -16.14% -18.32% 2.11% 1.58%
6 Month -12.77% -12.48% 5.50% 4.96%
1 Year -7.89% -10.07% 17.21% 16.81%
3 Year -17.19% -18.79% 17.28% 19.08%

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 138.30
143.00
Week Low/High 138.00
156.00
Month Low/High 138.00
173.00
YEAR Low/High 138.00
299.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
868.00

