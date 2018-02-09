You are here » Home
» Company
» State Trading Corporation of India Ltd
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd.
|BSE: 512531
|Sector: Others
|NSE: STCINDIA
|ISIN Code: INE655A01013
|
BSE
LIVE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
141.35
|
0.95
(0.68%)
|
OPEN
141.50
|
HIGH
143.00
|
LOW
138.30
|
NSE
LIVE
15:12 | 12 Mar
|
140.25
|
0.05
(0.04%)
|
OPEN
142.00
|
HIGH
143.50
|
LOW
138.35
|OPEN
|141.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|140.40
|VOLUME
|5870
|52-Week high
|299.00
|52-Week low
|138.00
|P/E
|38.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|848
|Buy Price
|140.80
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|141.30
|Sell Qty
|19.00
|OPEN
|142.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|140.20
|VOLUME
|51267
|52-Week high
|299.00
|52-Week low
|138.00
|P/E
|38.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|848
|Buy Price
|140.05
|Buy Qty
|39.00
|Sell Price
|140.45
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|141.50
|CLOSE
|140.40
|VOLUME
|5870
|52-Week high
|299.00
|52-Week low
|138.00
|P/E
|38.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|848
|Buy Price
|140.80
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|141.30
|Sell Qty
|19.00
|OPEN
|142.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|140.20
|VOLUME
|51267
|52-Week high
|299.00
|52-Week low
|138.00
|P/E
|38.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|848.10
|Buy Price
|140.05
|Buy Qty
|39.00
|Sell Price
|140.45
|Sell Qty
|50.00
About State Trading Corporation of India Ltd.
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd is an international trading company owned by Government of India. The company is involved in the export, import and domestic trading of a range of products, both agricultural and non-agricultural commodities. They exports foodgrain, castor oil, coffee, cashew and tea and imports bullion, vanaspati and edible oils, pulses, hydro-carbons, metals and minerals an...> More
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd - Financial Results
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd - Peer Group
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.04%
|-9.14%
|0.54%
|-0.30%
|1 Month
|-11.60%
|-9.84%
|-1.08%
|-0.26%
|3 Month
|-16.14%
|-18.32%
|2.11%
|1.58%
|6 Month
|-12.77%
|-12.48%
|5.50%
|4.96%
|1 Year
|-7.89%
|-10.07%
|17.21%
|16.81%
|3 Year
|-17.19%
|-18.79%
|17.28%
|19.08%
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|138.30
|
|143.00
|Week Low/High
|138.00
|
|156.00
|Month Low/High
|138.00
|
|173.00
|YEAR Low/High
|138.00
|
|299.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|868.00
Quick Links for State Trading Corporation of India: