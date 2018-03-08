S & T Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 514197
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE110Q01015
|BSE 13:10 | 08 Mar
|28.85
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
28.85
|
HIGH
28.85
|
LOW
28.85
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|S & T Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
About S & T Corporation Ltd.
S & T Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|18
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|18.19
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.59
Announcement
-
Sub: Regulation 29-Notice For Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results
For The Quar
-
Regulation 13(3)-Statement Of Investor Complaints
For The Quarter Ended 31/12/2017
-
Reg: S & T Corporation Ltd. Security Code: 514197
Sub: Regulation 33-Financial Results Along Wit
-
Reg: S & T Corporation Ltd. Security Code: 514197
Sub: Revised Financial Results For The Quarter
-
Reg: S & T Corporation Ltd. Security Code: 514197
Sub: Revised Financial Results For The Quarter
-
Reg: S & T Corporation Ltd. Security Code: 514197
Sub: Revised Financial Results For The Quarter
S & T Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|0.06
|-83.33
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.06
|-83.33
|Total Expenses
|0.12
|0.19
|-36.84
|Operating Profit
|-0.11
|-0.13
|15.38
|Net Profit
|-0.24
|-0.17
|-41.18
|Equity Capital
|6.37
|6.37
|-
S & T Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Inanna Fashion
|8.85
|-0.56
|18.87
|RCL Retail
|15.18
|-2.06
|18.69
|Neha Intl.
|6.57
|-0.30
|18.65
|S & T Corpn
|28.85
|0.00
|18.38
|Rammaica (India)
|18.85
|-7.37
|17.96
|Emerald Leisures
|90.35
|-4.89
|17.62
|Prima Agro
|33.80
|0.00
|17.54
S & T Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
S & T Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|-2.37%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.03%
S & T Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|28.85
|
|28.85
|Week Low/High
|28.85
|
|29.00
|Month Low/High
|28.85
|
|30.00
|YEAR Low/High
|28.85
|
|172.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|225.00
