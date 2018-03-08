JUST IN
S & T Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 514197 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE110Q01015
BSE 13:10 | 08 Mar 28.85 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

28.85

 HIGH

28.85

 LOW

28.85
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan S & T Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
About S & T Corporation Ltd.

S & T Corporation Ltd

S & T Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

S & T Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 0.06 -83.33
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 0.06 -83.33
Total Expenses 0.12 0.19 -36.84
Operating Profit -0.11 -0.13 15.38
Net Profit -0.24 -0.17 -41.18
Equity Capital 6.37 6.37 -
S & T Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Inanna Fashion 8.85 -0.56 18.87
RCL Retail 15.18 -2.06 18.69
Neha Intl. 6.57 -0.30 18.65
S & T Corpn 28.85 0.00 18.38
Rammaica (India) 18.85 -7.37 17.96
Emerald Leisures 90.35 -4.89 17.62
Prima Agro 33.80 0.00 17.54
S & T Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.16
S & T Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month -2.37% NA -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.03%

S & T Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 28.85
28.85
Week Low/High 28.85
29.00
Month Low/High 28.85
30.00
YEAR Low/High 28.85
172.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
225.00

