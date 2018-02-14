JUST IN
Saboo Brothers Ltd.

BSE: 530267 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE021N01011
BSE 11:14 | 14 Feb 14.30 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

14.30

 HIGH

14.30

 LOW

14.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Saboo Brothers Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 14.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 14.30
VOLUME 800
52-Week high 15.00
52-Week low 12.15
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 14.30
Buy Qty 3.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Saboo Brothers Ltd.

Saboo Brothers Ltd

Promoted by D P Saboo of the Saboo group, Saboo Brothers (SBL) was incorporated in 1979. It was not active till 1982 when it became the sole proprietor of Shree Engineers which became a unit of the company. The unit is engaged in the manufacture of mini-cement plants based on the Saboo VSK technology. In Oct,'93, SBL became a partner of Saboo Chemicals and Engineers (SCE). In Oct.'94, it becom...

Saboo Brothers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.88
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Saboo Brothers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.11 -
Other Income 0.09 0.09 0
Total Income 1.19 0.09 1222.22
Total Expenses 1.56 0.06 2500
Operating Profit -0.37 0.03 -1333.33
Net Profit -0.37 0.03 -1333.33
Equity Capital 6.1 6.1 -
Saboo Brothers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Artefact Project 45.15 -4.95 24.97
A & M Febcon 11.70 -4.49 10.71
Mewar Hi-Tech 24.25 1.04 9.46
Saboo Brothers 14.30 0.00 8.72
Acrow India 131.25 5.00 8.40
Sprayking Agro. 22.50 -13.46 7.13
Saboo Brothers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.77
Banks/FIs 1.64
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 45.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 52.30
Saboo Brothers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Saboo Brothers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.30
14.30
Week Low/High 0.00
14.30
Month Low/High 0.00
14.30
YEAR Low/High 12.15
15.00
All TIME Low/High 7.48
60.00

