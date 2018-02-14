Saboo Brothers Ltd.
|BSE: 530267
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE021N01011
|BSE 11:14 | 14 Feb
|14.30
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
14.30
|
HIGH
14.30
|
LOW
14.30
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Saboo Brothers Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|14.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.30
|VOLUME
|800
|52-Week high
|15.00
|52-Week low
|12.15
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|14.30
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Saboo Brothers Ltd.
Promoted by D P Saboo of the Saboo group, Saboo Brothers (SBL) was incorporated in 1979. It was not active till 1982 when it became the sole proprietor of Shree Engineers which became a unit of the company. The unit is engaged in the manufacture of mini-cement plants based on the Saboo VSK technology. In Oct,'93, SBL became a partner of Saboo Chemicals and Engineers (SCE). In Oct.'94, it becom...> More
Saboo Brothers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|16.16
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.88
Saboo Brothers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.11
|-
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.09
|0
|Total Income
|1.19
|0.09
|1222.22
|Total Expenses
|1.56
|0.06
|2500
|Operating Profit
|-0.37
|0.03
|-1333.33
|Net Profit
|-0.37
|0.03
|-1333.33
|Equity Capital
|6.1
|6.1
|-
Saboo Brothers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Artefact Project
|45.15
|-4.95
|24.97
|A & M Febcon
|11.70
|-4.49
|10.71
|Mewar Hi-Tech
|24.25
|1.04
|9.46
|Saboo Brothers
|14.30
|0.00
|8.72
|Acrow India
|131.25
|5.00
|8.40
|Sprayking Agro.
|22.50
|-13.46
|7.13
Saboo Brothers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Saboo Brothers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Saboo Brothers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.30
|
|14.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|14.30
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|14.30
|YEAR Low/High
|12.15
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.48
|
|60.00
Quick Links for Saboo Brothers:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices