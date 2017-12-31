JUST IN
Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd.

BSE: 530461 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE440C01016
BSE 15:12 | 12 Mar 13.95 -0.70
(-4.78%)
OPEN

15.20

 HIGH

15.20

 LOW

13.95
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 15.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 14.65
VOLUME 18478
52-Week high 30.70
52-Week low 11.30
P/E 49.82
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 34
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 13.95
Sell Qty 989.00
About Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd.

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd

Saboo Sodium Chloro (SSCL) was incorporated on 22 Nov.'93. It was promoted by M L Saboo, C S Saboo and Girdhar Saboo. Other group companies include Abrasive Emery Industries, Saboo Engineering Works, Ambika Stone Manufacturing, etc. SSCL is managed by M L Saboo, chairman and Girdhar Saboo, managing director. The company came out with a Rs 4-cr public issue in Mar.'95 to part-finance manufacturi...> More

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   34
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.28
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 49.82
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.13 6.27 -18.18
Other Income 0.03 0.27 -88.89
Total Income 5.15 6.54 -21.25
Total Expenses 3.86 4.99 -22.65
Operating Profit 1.29 1.56 -17.31
Net Profit 0.15 0.2 -25
Equity Capital 24.18 19.18 -
Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
GKB Ophthalmics 105.40 8.10 43.74
Usher Agro 5.21 -1.88 40.47
KLRF Ltd 67.30 -2.96 33.78
Saboo Sodium 13.95 -4.78 33.73
Safal Herbs 2.80 0.00 28.00
Sampre Nutrition 54.95 2.90 26.49
Saptarishi Agro 7.34 0.00 24.97
Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.84
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.14
Indian Public 32.21
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.81
Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.08% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -30.25% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -39.48% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 3.72% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -10.06% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 46.69% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.95
15.20
Week Low/High 13.95
16.00
Month Low/High 13.95
20.00
YEAR Low/High 11.30
31.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
49.00

