Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd

Saboo Sodium Chloro (SSCL) was incorporated on 22 Nov.'93. It was promoted by M L Saboo, C S Saboo and Girdhar Saboo. Other group companies include Abrasive Emery Industries, Saboo Engineering Works, Ambika Stone Manufacturing, etc. SSCL is managed by M L Saboo, chairman and Girdhar Saboo, managing director. The company came out with a Rs 4-cr public issue in Mar.'95 to part-finance manufacturi...> More