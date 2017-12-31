You are here » Home
Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd.
|BSE: 530461
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE440C01016
|
BSE
15:12 | 12 Mar
|
13.95
|
-0.70
(-4.78%)
|
OPEN
15.20
|
HIGH
15.20
|
LOW
13.95
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.65
|VOLUME
|18478
|52-Week high
|30.70
|52-Week low
|11.30
|P/E
|49.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|34
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|13.95
|Sell Qty
|989.00
About Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd.
Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd
Saboo Sodium Chloro (SSCL) was incorporated on 22 Nov.'93. It was promoted by M L Saboo, C S Saboo and Girdhar Saboo. Other group companies include Abrasive Emery Industries, Saboo Engineering Works, Ambika Stone Manufacturing, etc. SSCL is managed by M L Saboo, chairman and Girdhar Saboo, managing director.
The company came out with a Rs 4-cr public issue in Mar.'95 to part-finance manufacturi...> More
Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.13
|6.27
|-18.18
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.27
|-88.89
|Total Income
|5.15
|6.54
|-21.25
|Total Expenses
|3.86
|4.99
|-22.65
|Operating Profit
|1.29
|1.56
|-17.31
|Net Profit
|0.15
|0.2
|-25
|Equity Capital
|24.18
|19.18
| -
Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd - Peer Group
Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.08%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-30.25%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-39.48%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|3.72%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-10.06%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|46.69%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.95
|
|15.20
|Week Low/High
|13.95
|
|16.00
|Month Low/High
|13.95
|
|20.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.30
|
|31.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|49.00
Quick Links for Saboo Sodium Chloro: