JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Sacheta Metals Ltd

Sacheta Metals Ltd.

BSE: 531869 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE433G01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 44.20 -1.80
(-3.91%)
OPEN

43.80

 HIGH

46.90

 LOW

43.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sacheta Metals Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 43.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 46.00
VOLUME 896
52-Week high 71.20
52-Week low 32.00
P/E 55.95
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 84
Buy Price 44.20
Buy Qty 49.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 43.80
CLOSE 46.00
VOLUME 896
52-Week high 71.20
52-Week low 32.00
P/E 55.95
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 84
Buy Price 44.20
Buy Qty 49.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Sacheta Metals Ltd.

Sacheta Metals Ltd

Established in May '90 as a private limited company, Sacheta Metals became a public limited company in Mar.'95. Promoted by Satishkumar Shah and Chetnaben Shah, the company is engaged in the manufacture of aluminium utensils, used as kitchenware, with an installed capacity of 440 tpa. The company commenced production at its plant in Mahiyal (Sabarkantha district), Gujarat, in 1993. In 1994-95, ...> More

Sacheta Metals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   84
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.79
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 55.95
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   2.50
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.54
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sacheta Metals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 19.77 14.94 32.33
Other Income -
Total Income 19.77 14.94 32.33
Total Expenses 18.44 14.15 30.32
Operating Profit 1.33 0.79 68.35
Net Profit 0.53 0.11 381.82
Equity Capital 18.94 18.94 -
> More on Sacheta Metals Ltd Financials Results

Sacheta Metals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ess Dee Alumin. 51.75 -3.90 165.86
PG Foils 167.35 0.03 135.72
Maan Aluminium 124.35 -4.27 84.06
Sacheta Metals 44.20 -3.91 83.71
Shalimar Wires 17.30 -4.68 65.05
Hind Aluminium 95.40 0.90 60.10
Manaksia Alumi. 8.90 -2.20 58.30
> More on Sacheta Metals Ltd Peer Group

Sacheta Metals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.13
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.28
> More on Sacheta Metals Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sacheta Metals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.95% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.42% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.99% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.73% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -12.04% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 168.69% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sacheta Metals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 43.70
46.90
Week Low/High 43.70
48.00
Month Low/High 43.70
53.00
YEAR Low/High 32.00
71.00
All TIME Low/High 2.25
87.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Sacheta Metals: