Sacheta Metals Ltd.
|BSE: 531869
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE433G01012
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|44.20
|
-1.80
(-3.91%)
|
OPEN
43.80
|
HIGH
46.90
|
LOW
43.70
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sacheta Metals Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|43.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|46.00
|VOLUME
|896
|52-Week high
|71.20
|52-Week low
|32.00
|P/E
|55.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|84
|Buy Price
|44.20
|Buy Qty
|49.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|55.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|84
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sacheta Metals Ltd.
Established in May '90 as a private limited company, Sacheta Metals became a public limited company in Mar.'95. Promoted by Satishkumar Shah and Chetnaben Shah, the company is engaged in the manufacture of aluminium utensils, used as kitchenware, with an installed capacity of 440 tpa. The company commenced production at its plant in Mahiyal (Sabarkantha district), Gujarat, in 1993. In 1994-95, ...> More
Sacheta Metals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|84
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.79
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|55.95
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|2.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.54
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|15.22
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.90
Sacheta Metals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|19.77
|14.94
|32.33
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|19.77
|14.94
|32.33
|Total Expenses
|18.44
|14.15
|30.32
|Operating Profit
|1.33
|0.79
|68.35
|Net Profit
|0.53
|0.11
|381.82
|Equity Capital
|18.94
|18.94
|-
Sacheta Metals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ess Dee Alumin.
|51.75
|-3.90
|165.86
|PG Foils
|167.35
|0.03
|135.72
|Maan Aluminium
|124.35
|-4.27
|84.06
|Sacheta Metals
|44.20
|-3.91
|83.71
|Shalimar Wires
|17.30
|-4.68
|65.05
|Hind Aluminium
|95.40
|0.90
|60.10
|Manaksia Alumi.
|8.90
|-2.20
|58.30
Sacheta Metals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sacheta Metals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.95%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.42%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.99%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.73%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-12.04%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|168.69%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sacheta Metals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|43.70
|
|46.90
|Week Low/High
|43.70
|
|48.00
|Month Low/High
|43.70
|
|53.00
|YEAR Low/High
|32.00
|
|71.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.25
|
|87.00
