Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd.
|BSE: 506642
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE888C01016
|BSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|218.75
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
218.75
|
HIGH
218.75
|
LOW
218.75
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|218.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|218.75
|VOLUME
|3708
|52-Week high
|218.75
|52-Week low
|35.25
|P/E
|18.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|201
|Buy Price
|218.75
|Buy Qty
|81060.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd.
Sadhana Nitro Chem a public limited company was promoted by D T Javeri in Jul.'73. It manufactures and markets basic heavy organic chemicals and dye intermediates. The company has set up a plant for manufacturing meta amino phenol (MAP) with a capacity of 500 tpa with technical know-how from Biazzi, Switzerland. The company has won an award from CHEMEXCIL for its outstanding export performance....> More
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|201
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|11.99
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.24
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|17.38
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|12.59
Announcement
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|26.6
|12.03
|121.11
|Other Income
|0.8
|0.35
|128.57
|Total Income
|27.4
|12.38
|121.32
|Total Expenses
|16.73
|10.71
|56.21
|Operating Profit
|10.67
|1.67
|538.92
|Net Profit
|8.08
|-0.31
|2706.45
|Equity Capital
|9.2
|9.2
|-
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sr.Rayala.Hypo
|150.50
|-1.05
|233.12
|Sunshield Chem.
|300.00
|0.47
|220.50
|Dynemic Products
|186.25
|0.00
|211.02
|Sadhana Nitro
|218.75
|0.00
|201.25
|IVP
|186.70
|-0.16
|192.86
|Polson
|15716.40
|2.00
|188.60
|Nitta Gelatin
|206.05
|-1.93
|187.09
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|0.18%
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.88%
|3 Month
|111.35%
|NA
|1.64%
|0.95%
|6 Month
|233.46%
|NA
|5.02%
|4.31%
|1 Year
|400.57%
|NA
|16.67%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|1555.94%
|NA
|16.74%
|18.35%
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|218.75
|
|218.75
|Week Low/High
|218.75
|
|219.00
|Month Low/High
|210.00
|
|219.00
|YEAR Low/High
|35.25
|
|219.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.65
|
|219.00
