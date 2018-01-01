Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd

Sadhana Nitro Chem a public limited company was promoted by D T Javeri in Jul.'73. It manufactures and markets basic heavy organic chemicals and dye intermediates. The company has set up a plant for manufacturing meta amino phenol (MAP) with a capacity of 500 tpa with technical know-how from Biazzi, Switzerland. The company has won an award from CHEMEXCIL for its outstanding export performance....> More