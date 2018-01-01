JUST IN
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd.

BSE: 506642 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE888C01016
BSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 218.75 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

218.75

 HIGH

218.75

 LOW

218.75
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd.

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd

Sadhana Nitro Chem a public limited company was promoted by D T Javeri in Jul.'73. It manufactures and markets basic heavy organic chemicals and dye intermediates. The company has set up a plant for manufacturing meta amino phenol (MAP) with a capacity of 500 tpa with technical know-how from Biazzi, Switzerland. The company has won an award from CHEMEXCIL for its outstanding export performance....> More

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   201
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.99
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.24
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] 12.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 26.6 12.03 121.11
Other Income 0.8 0.35 128.57
Total Income 27.4 12.38 121.32
Total Expenses 16.73 10.71 56.21
Operating Profit 10.67 1.67 538.92
Net Profit 8.08 -0.31 2706.45
Equity Capital 9.2 9.2 -
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sr.Rayala.Hypo 150.50 -1.05 233.12
Sunshield Chem. 300.00 0.47 220.50
Dynemic Products 186.25 0.00 211.02
Sadhana Nitro 218.75 0.00 201.25
IVP 186.70 -0.16 192.86
Polson 15716.40 2.00 188.60
Nitta Gelatin 206.05 -1.93 187.09
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.28
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 24.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.23
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.07% -0.91%
1 Month 0.18% NA -1.54% -0.88%
3 Month 111.35% NA 1.64% 0.95%
6 Month 233.46% NA 5.02% 4.31%
1 Year 400.57% NA 16.67% 16.09%
3 Year 1555.94% NA 16.74% 18.35%

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 218.75
218.75
Week Low/High 218.75
219.00
Month Low/High 210.00
219.00
YEAR Low/High 35.25
219.00
All TIME Low/High 3.65
219.00

