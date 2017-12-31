JUST IN
Safal Herbs Ltd.

BSE: 532034 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE880M01020
OPEN 2.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.80
VOLUME 52
52-Week high 4.00
52-Week low 2.80
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 28
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.80
Sell Qty 12113.00
About Safal Herbs Ltd.

Parikh Herbals (PHL) was incorporated as a private limited company on 27th Sep.'94 and later on converted into a public limited company from 12th Jan.'95. It has been promoted by Dhananjay V Parikh and Vipul V Shah. PHL is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of herbal based personal care product, toiletries & cosmetic and ointments etc. PHL's popular herbal personal care product is 'Amie' w...> More

Safal Herbs Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   28
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.11
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Safal Herbs Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.47 -
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 0.02 0.47 -95.74
Total Expenses 0.01 0.47 -97.87
Operating Profit 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 10 10 -
Safal Herbs Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Usher Agro 5.21 -1.88 40.47
KLRF Ltd 67.30 -2.96 33.78
Saboo Sodium 13.95 -4.78 33.73
Safal Herbs 2.80 0.00 28.00
Sampre Nutrition 54.95 2.90 26.49
Saptarishi Agro 7.34 0.00 24.97
Spectrum Foods 49.75 0.00 24.13
Safal Herbs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 9.62
Banks/FIs 3.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 54.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 32.48
Safal Herbs Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.67% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -20.00% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -26.12% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -88.87% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Safal Herbs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.80
2.80
Week Low/High 0.00
2.80
Month Low/High 2.80
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.80
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.01
73.00

