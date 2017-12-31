Safal Herbs Ltd.
|BSE: 532034
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE880M01020
|BSE 10:19 | 01 Mar
|2.80
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
2.80
|
HIGH
2.80
|
LOW
2.80
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Safal Herbs Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Safal Herbs Ltd.
Parikh Herbals (PHL) was incorporated as a private limited company on 27th Sep.'94 and later on converted into a public limited company from 12th Jan.'95. It has been promoted by Dhananjay V Parikh and Vipul V Shah. PHL is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of herbal based personal care product, toiletries & cosmetic and ointments etc. PHL's popular herbal personal care product is 'Amie' w...> More
Safal Herbs Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|28
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.90
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.11
Announcement
-
Board Meeting For Approval Of Financial Results As On 31.12.2017.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
-
Submission Of Certificate Under Regulation-40(9) For Half Year Ended 30.09.2017
-
Safal Herbs Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.47
|-
|Other Income
|0.02
|-
|Total Income
|0.02
|0.47
|-95.74
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.47
|-97.87
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|10
|10
|-
Safal Herbs Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Usher Agro
|5.21
|-1.88
|40.47
|KLRF Ltd
|67.30
|-2.96
|33.78
|Saboo Sodium
|13.95
|-4.78
|33.73
|Safal Herbs
|2.80
|0.00
|28.00
|Sampre Nutrition
|54.95
|2.90
|26.49
|Saptarishi Agro
|7.34
|0.00
|24.97
|Spectrum Foods
|49.75
|0.00
|24.13
Safal Herbs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Safal Herbs Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.67%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-20.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-26.12%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-88.87%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Safal Herbs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.80
|
|2.80
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.80
|Month Low/High
|2.80
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.80
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.01
|
|73.00
