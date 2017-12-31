Safal Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531448
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE101L01031
|BSE 15:40 | 09 Feb
|Safal Securities Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Safal Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.26
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.26
|VOLUME
|1826
|52-Week high
|5.33
|52-Week low
|0.79
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Safal Securities Ltd.
Safal Securities Ltd (formerly known as Arrwow Securities Ltd) was incorporated as a public limited company on April 17, 1995 at Ahmedabad. It is in the process of expanding its activities in Fund and Non-Fund based areas like Leasing, Hire Purchase etc. The company's shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange....> More
Safal Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.32
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-3.97
Announcement
-
Board Meeting For Approval Of Financial Results As On 31.12.2017.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
-
Submission Of Certificate Under Regulation-40(9) For Half Year Ended 30.09.2017
-
Safal Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|-
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|-
|Equity Capital
|5
|5
|-
Safal Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|RFL Intl.
|1.33
|4.72
|0.68
|Autoriders Fin.
|0.51
|-3.77
|0.67
|Std. Capital Mkt
|1.67
|0.00
|0.67
|Safal Securities
|1.27
|0.79
|0.64
|Charms Inds.
|1.49
|-4.49
|0.61
|Suryakrupa Fin.
|5.89
|4.99
|0.59
|Mid East Port.
|1.96
|4.81
|0.59
Safal Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Safal Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-70.74%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Safal Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.26
|
|1.32
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.32
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.32
|YEAR Low/High
|0.79
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.79
|
|84.00
