Safal Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531448 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE101L01031
BSE 15:40 | 09 Feb Safal Securities Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Safal Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.26
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.26
VOLUME 1826
52-Week high 5.33
52-Week low 0.79
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Safal Securities Ltd.

Safal Securities Ltd

Safal Securities Ltd (formerly known as Arrwow Securities Ltd) was incorporated as a public limited company on April 17, 1995 at Ahmedabad. It is in the process of expanding its activities in Fund and Non-Fund based areas like Leasing, Hire Purchase etc. The company's shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange....> More

Safal Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.32
P/B Ratio () [*S] -3.97
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Safal Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.03 -
Operating Profit -0.03 -
Net Profit -0.03 -
Equity Capital 5 5 -
Safal Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
RFL Intl. 1.33 4.72 0.68
Autoriders Fin. 0.51 -3.77 0.67
Std. Capital Mkt 1.67 0.00 0.67
Safal Securities 1.27 0.79 0.64
Charms Inds. 1.49 -4.49 0.61
Suryakrupa Fin. 5.89 4.99 0.59
Mid East Port. 1.96 4.81 0.59
Safal Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 69.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 30.05
Safal Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -70.74% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Safal Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.26
1.32
Week Low/High 0.00
1.32
Month Low/High 0.00
1.32
YEAR Low/High 0.79
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.79
84.00

Browse STOCK Companies

