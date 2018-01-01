JUST IN
Safari Industries (India) Ltd.

BSE: 523025 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE429E01023
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 536.30 5.65
(1.06%)
OPEN

540.00

 HIGH

540.00

 LOW

525.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Safari Industries (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 540.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 530.65
VOLUME 3752
52-Week high 664.00
52-Week low 214.25
P/E 71.79
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,193
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Safari Industries (India) Ltd.

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

Started as a partnership firm in 1974 to manufacture plastic moulded luggage at Bombay, Safari Industries (India) [SIIL] became a private limited company in 1980 and a public limited company in Feb.'86. It was promoted by Sumatichandra H Mehta. The company manufactures injection moulded plastic articles and vacuum formed plastic articles, at its plants at Bombay and Halol, Gujarat. The unit at ...> More

Safari Industries (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,193
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.47
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 71.79
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.07
Book Value / Share () [*S] 70.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Safari Industries (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 103.44 92.77 11.5
Other Income 0.48 0.53 -9.43
Total Income 103.91 93.3 11.37
Total Expenses 91.16 86.65 5.2
Operating Profit 12.75 6.65 91.73
Net Profit 6.78 2.91 132.99
Equity Capital 4.45 4.15 -
Safari Industries (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mayur Uniquote 511.85 -1.29 2319.70
Jai Corp 128.75 0.31 2296.90
Wim Plast 1179.75 -1.69 1415.70
Safari Inds. 536.30 1.06 1193.27
Responsive Ind 43.65 0.58 1165.02
Kingfa Science 913.30 0.91 1106.01
Shaily Engineer. 1156.85 -0.05 962.50
Safari Industries (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.80
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 6.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.08
Indian Public 12.87
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.40
Safari Industries (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.37% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.50% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.56% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 54.96% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 136.27% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 236.45% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Safari Industries (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 525.05
540.00
Week Low/High 525.05
549.00
Month Low/High 510.00
590.00
YEAR Low/High 214.25
664.00
All TIME Low/High 1.20
664.00

