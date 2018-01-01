Safari Industries (India) Ltd

Started as a partnership firm in 1974 to manufacture plastic moulded luggage at Bombay, Safari Industries (India) [SIIL] became a private limited company in 1980 and a public limited company in Feb.'86. It was promoted by Sumatichandra H Mehta. The company manufactures injection moulded plastic articles and vacuum formed plastic articles, at its plants at Bombay and Halol, Gujarat. The unit at ...> More