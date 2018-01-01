You are here » Home
» Company
» Safari Industries (India) Ltd
Safari Industries (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 523025
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE429E01023
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
536.30
|
5.65
(1.06%)
|
OPEN
540.00
|
HIGH
540.00
|
LOW
525.05
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|540.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|530.65
|VOLUME
|3752
|52-Week high
|664.00
|52-Week low
|214.25
|P/E
|71.79
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,193
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|71.79
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,193
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|540.00
|CLOSE
|530.65
|VOLUME
|3752
|52-Week high
|664.00
|52-Week low
|214.25
|P/E
|71.79
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,193
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|71.79
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1193.27
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Safari Industries (India) Ltd.
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
Started as a partnership firm in 1974 to manufacture plastic moulded luggage at Bombay, Safari Industries (India) [SIIL] became a private limited company in 1980 and a public limited company in Feb.'86. It was promoted by Sumatichandra H Mehta.
The company manufactures injection moulded plastic articles and vacuum formed plastic articles, at its plants at Bombay and Halol, Gujarat. The unit at ...> More
Safari Industries (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Safari Industries (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Safari Industries (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|103.44
|92.77
|11.5
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.53
|-9.43
|Total Income
|103.91
|93.3
|11.37
|Total Expenses
|91.16
|86.65
|5.2
|Operating Profit
|12.75
|6.65
|91.73
|Net Profit
|6.78
|2.91
|132.99
|Equity Capital
|4.45
|4.15
| -
Safari Industries (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Safari Industries (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Safari Industries (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.37%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.50%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.56%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|54.96%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|136.27%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|236.45%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Safari Industries (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|525.05
|
|540.00
|Week Low/High
|525.05
|
|549.00
|Month Low/High
|510.00
|
|590.00
|YEAR Low/High
|214.25
|
|664.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.20
|
|664.00
Quick Links for Safari Industries (India):