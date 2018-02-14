JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Saffron Industries Ltd

Saffron Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531436 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE474D01013
BSE 15:21 | 12 Mar 7.65 -0.15
(-1.92%)
OPEN

7.65

 HIGH

7.65

 LOW

7.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Saffron Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 7.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.80
VOLUME 4522
52-Week high 11.95
52-Week low 4.40
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 7.95
Sell Qty 1100.00
OPEN 7.65
CLOSE 7.80
VOLUME 4522
52-Week high 11.95
52-Week low 4.40
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 7.95
Sell Qty 1100.00

About Saffron Industries Ltd.

Saffron Industries Ltd

Madhya Desh Papers Ltd., promoted by Maheshwari family(the publishers and owners of Navabharat Group of daily Newspapers) in 1993 is into manufacture of Newsprint and Uncoated papers of all kind. The plant located in Nagpur district of Maharashtra is set up with an installed capacity of 15180 TPA has now increased and have an installed capacity of 21780 Tonnes per annum. A Co-generation Power p...> More

Saffron Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -6.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Saffron Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.04 3.78 -46.03
Other Income 0.04 -
Total Income 2.08 3.78 -44.97
Total Expenses 2.65 3.42 -22.51
Operating Profit -0.58 0.36 -261.11
Net Profit -0.91 0.03 -3133.33
Equity Capital 7.19 7.19 -
> More on Saffron Industries Ltd Financials Results

Saffron Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Servalaksh.Paper 1.84 -4.66 7.93
Agio Paper 4.28 -4.89 6.90
Special.Papers 0.38 -5.00 5.93
Saffron Indus. 7.65 -1.92 5.50
Kay Power &Paper 5.00 0.00 5.32
Gratex Inds. 12.25 3.81 3.71
Soma Papers 15.77 4.85 2.21
> More on Saffron Industries Ltd Peer Group

Saffron Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.49
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.11
Indian Public 36.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.78
> More on Saffron Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Saffron Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.67% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -34.89% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Saffron Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.65
7.65
Week Low/High 0.00
7.65
Month Low/High 7.65
8.00
YEAR Low/High 4.40
12.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
27.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Saffron Industries: