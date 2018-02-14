Saffron Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531436
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE474D01013
|BSE 15:21 | 12 Mar
|7.65
|
-0.15
(-1.92%)
|
OPEN
7.65
|
HIGH
7.65
|
LOW
7.65
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Saffron Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.80
|VOLUME
|4522
|52-Week high
|11.95
|52-Week low
|4.40
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|7.95
|Sell Qty
|1100.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Saffron Industries Ltd.
Madhya Desh Papers Ltd., promoted by Maheshwari family(the publishers and owners of Navabharat Group of daily Newspapers) in 1993 is into manufacture of Newsprint and Uncoated papers of all kind. The plant located in Nagpur district of Maharashtra is set up with an installed capacity of 15180 TPA has now increased and have an installed capacity of 21780 Tonnes per annum. A Co-generation Power p...> More
Saffron Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-6.23
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-1.23
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Submission Of A Statement Of Investor Complaints Pending Received Disposed Of And Remaining Unresolv
-
Statement Of Investor Compliance For The Quarter Ended September2017
-
Saffron Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.04
|3.78
|-46.03
|Other Income
|0.04
|-
|Total Income
|2.08
|3.78
|-44.97
|Total Expenses
|2.65
|3.42
|-22.51
|Operating Profit
|-0.58
|0.36
|-261.11
|Net Profit
|-0.91
|0.03
|-3133.33
|Equity Capital
|7.19
|7.19
|-
Saffron Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Servalaksh.Paper
|1.84
|-4.66
|7.93
|Agio Paper
|4.28
|-4.89
|6.90
|Special.Papers
|0.38
|-5.00
|5.93
|Saffron Indus.
|7.65
|-1.92
|5.50
|Kay Power &Paper
|5.00
|0.00
|5.32
|Gratex Inds.
|12.25
|3.81
|3.71
|Soma Papers
|15.77
|4.85
|2.21
Saffron Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Saffron Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.67%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-34.89%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Saffron Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.65
|
|7.65
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.65
|Month Low/High
|7.65
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.40
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|27.00
