Saffron Industries Ltd

Madhya Desh Papers Ltd., promoted by Maheshwari family(the publishers and owners of Navabharat Group of daily Newspapers) in 1993 is into manufacture of Newsprint and Uncoated papers of all kind. The plant located in Nagpur district of Maharashtra is set up with an installed capacity of 15180 TPA has now increased and have an installed capacity of 21780 Tonnes per annum. A Co-generation Power p...> More