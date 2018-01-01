JUST IN
Sagar Cements Ltd.

BSE: 502090 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SAGCEM ISIN Code: INE229C01013
BSE LIVE 12:59 | 12 Mar 913.95 -7.85
(-0.85%)
OPEN

932.90

 HIGH

932.90

 LOW

911.00
NSE LIVE 13:40 | 12 Mar 918.45 -7.10
(-0.77%)
OPEN

927.25

 HIGH

930.30

 LOW

915.60
OPEN 932.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 921.80
VOLUME 5218
52-Week high 1161.40
52-Week low 722.25
P/E 40.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,864
Buy Price 914.00
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 920.35
Sell Qty 10.00
OPEN 932.90
CLOSE 921.80
VOLUME 5218
52-Week high 1161.40
52-Week low 722.25
P/E 40.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,864
Buy Price 914.00
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 920.35
Sell Qty 10.00

About Sagar Cements Ltd.

Sagar Cements Ltd

A mini-cement company, commencing operations in 1985 to manufacture clinker and ordinary portland cement (OPC), Sagar Cements has adopted the world's latest and widely accepted dry processing kiln technology. It has also commissioned an electrostatic precipitator system for environment protection and pollution control. The OPC, sulphate resisting cement (SRC) and IRS T-40 grade cement manufactu...

Sagar Cements Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,864
EPS - TTM () [*S] 22.80
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 40.09
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.16
Book Value / Share () [*S] 398.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Sagar Cements Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 249.4 191.24 30.41
Other Income 1.45 0.94 54.26
Total Income 250.85 192.18 30.53
Total Expenses 217.81 161.77 34.64
Operating Profit 33.04 30.41 8.65
Net Profit 3.01 -0.54 657.41
Equity Capital 20.4 18 -
Sagar Cements Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Heidelberg Cem. 147.45 -0.81 3341.36
Orient Cement 145.00 -2.55 2971.05
Sanghi Inds. 117.50 6.00 2949.25
Sagar Cements 913.95 -0.85 1864.46
K C P 115.90 -1.15 1493.95
NCL Inds. 225.05 2.74 1017.90
Mangalam Cement 323.00 0.36 862.09
Sagar Cements Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.03
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 3.52
Insurance 1.57
Mutual Funds 13.32
Indian Public 7.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.41
Sagar Cements Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.76% -4.69% 0.02% -0.95%
1 Month -7.57% -7.08% -1.60% -0.91%
3 Month 11.72% 11.21% 1.58% 0.91%
6 Month 10.75% 13.09% 4.96% 4.27%
1 Year 24.40% 25.40% 16.61% 16.05%
3 Year 165.92% 202.12% 16.67% 18.30%

Sagar Cements Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 911.00
932.90
Week Low/High 898.00
975.00
Month Low/High 898.00
1035.00
YEAR Low/High 722.25
1161.00
All TIME Low/High 4.60
1161.00

