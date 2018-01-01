Sagar Cements Ltd.
|BSE: 502090
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SAGCEM
|ISIN Code: INE229C01013
|BSE LIVE 12:59 | 12 Mar
|913.95
|
-7.85
(-0.85%)
|
OPEN
932.90
|
HIGH
932.90
|
LOW
911.00
|NSE LIVE 13:40 | 12 Mar
|918.45
|
-7.10
(-0.77%)
|
OPEN
927.25
|
HIGH
930.30
|
LOW
915.60
About Sagar Cements Ltd.
A mini-cement company, commencing operations in 1985 to manufacture clinker and ordinary portland cement (OPC), Sagar Cements has adopted the world's latest and widely accepted dry processing kiln technology. It has also commissioned an electrostatic precipitator system for environment protection and pollution control. The OPC, sulphate resisting cement (SRC) and IRS T-40 grade cement manufactu...> More
Sagar Cements Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,864
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|22.80
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|40.09
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.16
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|398.79
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.29
Sagar Cements Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|249.4
|191.24
|30.41
|Other Income
|1.45
|0.94
|54.26
|Total Income
|250.85
|192.18
|30.53
|Total Expenses
|217.81
|161.77
|34.64
|Operating Profit
|33.04
|30.41
|8.65
|Net Profit
|3.01
|-0.54
|657.41
|Equity Capital
|20.4
|18
|-
Sagar Cements Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Heidelberg Cem.
|147.45
|-0.81
|3341.36
|Orient Cement
|145.00
|-2.55
|2971.05
|Sanghi Inds.
|117.50
|6.00
|2949.25
|Sagar Cements
|913.95
|-0.85
|1864.46
|K C P
|115.90
|-1.15
|1493.95
|NCL Inds.
|225.05
|2.74
|1017.90
|Mangalam Cement
|323.00
|0.36
|862.09
Sagar Cements Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sagar Cements Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.76%
|-4.69%
|0.02%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-7.57%
|-7.08%
|-1.60%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|11.72%
|11.21%
|1.58%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|10.75%
|13.09%
|4.96%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|24.40%
|25.40%
|16.61%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|165.92%
|202.12%
|16.67%
|18.30%
Sagar Cements Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|911.00
|
|932.90
|Week Low/High
|898.00
|
|975.00
|Month Low/High
|898.00
|
|1035.00
|YEAR Low/High
|722.25
|
|1161.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.60
|
|1161.00
