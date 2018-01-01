Sagar Productions Ltd.
|BSE: 532092
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE807D01030
|BSE 14:50 | 12 Feb
|13.73
|
-0.01
(-0.07%)
|
OPEN
13.06
|
HIGH
13.73
|
LOW
13.06
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sagar Productions Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|13.06
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.74
|VOLUME
|81
|52-Week high
|16.00
|52-Week low
|11.31
|P/E
|105.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|55
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|13.74
|Sell Qty
|175.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|105.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|55
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|13.06
|CLOSE
|13.74
|VOLUME
|81
|52-Week high
|16.00
|52-Week low
|11.31
|P/E
|105.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|55
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|13.74
|Sell Qty
|175.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|105.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|55.06
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sagar Productions Ltd.
Incorporated in 1980,Sagar Productions Limited engages in financing share trading and investments in India. The company was formerly known as Kirti Finvest Limited and changed its name to Sagar Productions Limited in May 2010....> More
Sagar Productions Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|55
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.13
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|105.62
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|2.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.15
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.06
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|12.95
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter & Nine Month
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Sagar Productions Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.7
|0.89
|91.01
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|1.7
|0.89
|91.01
|Total Expenses
|1.66
|0.84
|97.62
|Operating Profit
|0.04
|0.04
|-
|Net Profit
|0.04
|0.04
|0
|Equity Capital
|4.01
|4.01
|-
Sagar Productions Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ortel Commu.
|26.75
|2.49
|81.53
|Sri Adhik. Bros.
|17.60
|4.76
|61.49
|TV Vision
|16.05
|4.90
|56.08
|Sagar Prod.
|13.73
|-0.07
|55.06
|Cinevista
|9.50
|0.96
|54.58
|Landmarc Leisur.
|0.63
|-4.55
|50.40
|Galaxy Ent.Corp.
|19.50
|-2.99
|49.20
Sagar Productions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sagar Productions Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-8.47%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|1755.41%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sagar Productions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.06
|
|13.73
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|13.73
|Month Low/High
|13.06
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.31
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.02
|
|28.00
Quick Links for Sagar Productions:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices