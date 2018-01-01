JUST IN
Sagar Productions Ltd.

BSE: 532092 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE807D01030
BSE 14:50 | 12 Feb 13.73 -0.01
(-0.07%)
OPEN

13.06

 HIGH

13.73

 LOW

13.06
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sagar Productions Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sagar Productions Ltd.

Sagar Productions Ltd

Incorporated in 1980,Sagar Productions Limited engages in financing share trading and investments in India. The company was formerly known as Kirti Finvest Limited and changed its name to Sagar Productions Limited in May 2010....> More

Sagar Productions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   55
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.13
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 105.62
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   2.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.15
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 12.95
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sagar Productions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.7 0.89 91.01
Other Income -
Total Income 1.7 0.89 91.01
Total Expenses 1.66 0.84 97.62
Operating Profit 0.04 0.04 -
Net Profit 0.04 0.04 0
Equity Capital 4.01 4.01 -
> More on Sagar Productions Ltd Financials Results

Sagar Productions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ortel Commu. 26.75 2.49 81.53
Sri Adhik. Bros. 17.60 4.76 61.49
TV Vision 16.05 4.90 56.08
Sagar Prod. 13.73 -0.07 55.06
Cinevista 9.50 0.96 54.58
Landmarc Leisur. 0.63 -4.55 50.40
Galaxy Ent.Corp. 19.50 -2.99 49.20
> More on Sagar Productions Ltd Peer Group

Sagar Productions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 22.61
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 73.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.47
> More on Sagar Productions Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sagar Productions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -8.47% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 1755.41% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sagar Productions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.06
13.73
Week Low/High 0.00
13.73
Month Low/High 13.06
14.00
YEAR Low/High 11.31
16.00
All TIME Low/High 0.02
28.00

