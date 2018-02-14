JUST IN
Sagar Soya Products Ltd.

BSE: 507663 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE131O01016
BSE LIVE 11:17 | 16 Feb 0.87 -0.04
(-4.40%)
OPEN

0.87

 HIGH

0.87

 LOW

0.87
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sagar Soya Products Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sagar Soya Products Ltd.

Sagar Soya Products Ltd

Sagar Soya Products (SSPL) was incorporated on 27 Sep.'82 as a private limited company. Currently, A C Patel is the chairman and D T Patel, the managing director. In Jan.'95, SSPL came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 20 aggregating Rs 10.45 cr to part-finance its expansion and meet working capital requirements. SSPL has set up manufacturing facilities at Bhainsa, MP, for the production ...> More

Sagar Soya Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] -7.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sagar Soya Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.02 0.21 -90.48
Total Income 0.02 0.21 -90.48
Total Expenses 0.03 0.03 0
Operating Profit -0.01 0.18 -105.56
Net Profit -0.07 0.15 -146.67
Equity Capital 5.85 5.85 -
> More on Sagar Soya Products Ltd Financials Results

Sagar Soya Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Richirich Invent 1.80 0.00 0.86
Sarda Proteins 4.50 2.27 0.78
Integ. Proteins 2.13 -4.91 0.78
Ratnamani Agro 0.96 -4.95 0.51
Sagar Soya Prod 0.87 -4.40 0.51
Coromandel Agro 2.58 4.88 0.20
> More on Sagar Soya Products Ltd Peer Group

Sagar Soya Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 10.66
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 85.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.87
> More on Sagar Soya Products Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sagar Soya Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.19% -0.86%
1 Month NA NA -1.43% -0.82%
3 Month NA NA 1.75% 1.01%
6 Month NA NA 5.13% 4.37%
1 Year NA NA 16.80% 16.15%
3 Year NA NA 16.87% 18.41%

Sagar Soya Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.87
0.87
Week Low/High 0.00
0.87
Month Low/High 0.87
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.87
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.87
105.00

