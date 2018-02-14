You are here » Home
» Company
» Sagar Soya Products Ltd
Sagar Soya Products Ltd.
|BSE: 507663
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE131O01016
|
BSE
LIVE
11:17 | 16 Feb
|
0.87
|
-0.04
(-4.40%)
|
OPEN
0.87
|
HIGH
0.87
|
LOW
0.87
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sagar Soya Products Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.87
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.91
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|1.26
|52-Week low
|0.87
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.87
|Buy Qty
|1000.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.87
|CLOSE
|0.91
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|1.26
|52-Week low
|0.87
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.87
|Buy Qty
|1000.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0.51
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Sagar Soya Products Ltd.
Sagar Soya Products Ltd
Sagar Soya Products (SSPL) was incorporated on 27 Sep.'82 as a private limited company. Currently, A C Patel is the chairman and D T Patel, the managing director. In Jan.'95, SSPL came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 20 aggregating Rs 10.45 cr to part-finance its expansion and meet working capital requirements. SSPL has set up manufacturing facilities at Bhainsa, MP, for the production ...> More
Sagar Soya Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sagar Soya Products Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Sagar Soya Products Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.21
|-90.48
|Total Income
|0.02
|0.21
|-90.48
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|0.18
|-105.56
|Net Profit
|-0.07
|0.15
|-146.67
|Equity Capital
|5.85
|5.85
| -
Sagar Soya Products Ltd - Peer Group
Sagar Soya Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sagar Soya Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.19%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.43%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.75%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.13%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.80%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.87%
|18.41%
Sagar Soya Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.87
|
|0.87
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.87
|Month Low/High
|0.87
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.87
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.87
|
|105.00
Quick Links for Sagar Soya Products: