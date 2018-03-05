You are here » Home
Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd.
|BSE: 503691
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE479B01016
|
BSE
LIVE
12:32 | 05 Mar
|
44.15
|
2.10
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
42.00
|
HIGH
44.15
|
LOW
42.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd.
Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd
Sahara India Media Communications Ltd(SIMCL), the flagship of Subrato Roy promoted Shara India Pariwar is one of the leading media company in India with active presence in family entertainment segment and News segment.
SIMCL's Hindi satellite TV channel 'Sahara Manoranjan' provides wholesome family entertainment by offering a variety mix of programming that includes soaps, serials, mini-series,...> More
Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd - Financial Results
Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd - Peer Group
Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.03%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.59%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.59%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.97%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|-40.74%
|NA
|16.62%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.68%
|18.25%
Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|42.00
|
|44.15
|Week Low/High
|42.00
|
|44.00
|Month Low/High
|42.00
|
|50.00
|YEAR Low/High
|37.50
|
|76.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.50
|
|820.00
