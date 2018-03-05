JUST IN
Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd.

BSE: 503691 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE479B01016
BSE LIVE 12:32 | 05 Mar 44.15 2.10
(4.99%)
OPEN

42.00

 HIGH

44.15

 LOW

42.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd.

Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd

Sahara India Media Communications Ltd(SIMCL), the flagship of Subrato Roy promoted Shara India Pariwar is one of the leading media company in India with active presence in family entertainment segment and News segment. SIMCL's Hindi satellite TV channel 'Sahara Manoranjan' provides wholesome family entertainment by offering a variety mix of programming that includes soaps, serials, mini-series,...> More

Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   95
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 98.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 0.14 -71.43
Other Income 0.04 0.04 0
Total Income 0.08 0.17 -52.94
Total Expenses 5.21 1.12 365.18
Operating Profit -5.13 -0.95 -440
Net Profit -5.15 -0.92 -459.78
Equity Capital 21.52 21.52 -
Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Next Media. 16.00 1.59 107.02
DQ Entertain. 13.13 2.50 104.09
BAG Films 5.36 0.94 100.82
Sahara One Media 44.15 4.99 95.05
Ortel Commu. 26.10 2.35 79.55
Sri Adhik. Bros. 17.60 4.76 61.49
TV Vision 16.05 4.90 56.08
Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.99
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 0.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.06
Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.03% -0.99%
1 Month NA NA -1.59% -0.96%
3 Month NA NA 1.59% 0.87%
6 Month NA NA 4.97% 4.23%
1 Year -40.74% NA 16.62% 15.99%
3 Year NA NA 16.68% 18.25%

Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 42.00
44.15
Week Low/High 42.00
44.00
Month Low/High 42.00
50.00
YEAR Low/High 37.50
76.00
All TIME Low/High 5.50
820.00

