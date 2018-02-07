You are here » Home
Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530265
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE584B01013
|
BSE
13:53 | 12 Mar
|
34.75
|
1.05
(3.12%)
|
OPEN
34.75
|
HIGH
34.75
|
LOW
34.75
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|34.75
|CLOSE
|33.70
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|42.45
|52-Week low
|24.60
|P/E
|9.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|34.75
|Sell Qty
|60.00
About Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd.
Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd
Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd is engaged in manufacturing of Portland Cement with licensed & installed capacity of 200 TPD and PSC Poles with Licensed & installed Capacity of 300 PPD.
The Company is also registered as Non- Banking Finance Company NBFC with Reserve Bank of India, New Delhi and also engaged in business of in investment & finance business like financing of Tippers/ Pay loaders ...> More
Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|6.60%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|10.14%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-15.14%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|18.40%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|265.79%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|34.75
|
|34.75
|Week Low/High
|32.60
|
|34.75
|Month Low/High
|30.15
|
|34.75
|YEAR Low/High
|24.60
|
|42.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|42.00
Quick Links for Sainik Finance & Industries: