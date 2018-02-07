JUST IN
Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530265 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE584B01013
BSE 13:53 | 12 Mar 34.75 1.05
(3.12%)
OPEN

34.75

 HIGH

34.75

 LOW

34.75
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 34.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 33.70
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 42.45
52-Week low 24.60
P/E 9.63
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 38
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 34.75
Sell Qty 60.00
About Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd.

Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd

Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd is engaged in manufacturing of Portland Cement with licensed & installed capacity of 200 TPD and PSC Poles with Licensed & installed Capacity of 300 PPD. The Company is also registered as Non- Banking Finance Company NBFC with Reserve Bank of India, New Delhi and also engaged in business of in investment & finance business like financing of Tippers/ Pay loaders

Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   38
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.61
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.63
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 33.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.55 1.9 297.37
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 7.55 1.91 295.29
Total Expenses 0.45 0.44 2.27
Operating Profit 7.11 1.46 386.99
Net Profit 1.1 0.38 189.47
Equity Capital 10.88 10.88 -
Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
21st Cent. Mgmt. 36.50 -1.62 38.33
Aryaman Capital 31.80 13.37 38.10
Real Touch Fin 29.95 38.01
Sainik Finance 34.75 3.12 37.81
Kailash Auto Fin 0.64 -1.54 37.57
Guj. Credit Corp 15.00 -2.28 37.50
TCFC Finance 35.00 -1.41 36.68
Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.04
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 15.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 27.61
Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 6.60% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 10.14% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -15.14% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 18.40% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 265.79% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 34.75
34.75
Week Low/High 32.60
34.75
Month Low/High 30.15
34.75
YEAR Low/High 24.60
42.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
42.00

