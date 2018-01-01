JUST IN
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd.

BSE: 515043 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE068B01017
BSE 15:46 | 12 Mar 58.35 0.65
(1.13%)
OPEN

58.85

 HIGH

59.00

 LOW

57.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 58.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 57.70
VOLUME 41662
52-Week high 76.90
52-Week low 43.10
P/E 48.22
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 532
Buy Price 58.35
Buy Qty 1100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 58.85
CLOSE 57.70
VOLUME 41662
52-Week high 76.90
52-Week low 43.10
P/E 48.22
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 532
Buy Price 58.35
Buy Qty 1100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd formerly known as Saint-Gobain India (SSGIL) was incorporated in 1973 as a private limited company under the name Maharashtra Safety Glass Works Private Ltd. It was promoted by A C Gulati and B R Dougall. Presently its holding company Sekurit Saint - Gobain, France hold 85.77% stake in equity capital of the company. SSGIL is a market leader in glasses for all type...

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   532
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.21
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 48.22
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 40.3 29.69 35.74
Other Income 0.77 0.49 57.14
Total Income 41.08 30.17 36.16
Total Expenses 30.61 26.21 16.79
Operating Profit 10.47 3.97 163.73
Net Profit 5.34 1.04 413.46
Equity Capital 91.11 91.11 -
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Empire Inds. 1971.10 -0.12 1182.66
Hind.Natl.Glass 103.15 -2.13 923.71
Guj. Borosil 102.90 4.68 701.78
Saint-Gob. Sekur 58.35 1.13 531.63
Viaan Industries 37.00 0.82 399.97
Haldyn Glass 39.15 1.69 210.63
Banaras Beads 61.60 2.67 40.90
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.66
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.87
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.47
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.25% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.64% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -1.60% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 21.56% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 29.09% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 47.35% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 57.70
59.00
Week Low/High 56.10
66.00
Month Low/High 56.10
66.00
YEAR Low/High 43.10
77.00
All TIME Low/High 4.06
77.00

