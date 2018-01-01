You are here » Home
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd.
|BSE: 515043
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE068B01017
|
BSE
15:46 | 12 Mar
|
58.35
|
0.65
(1.13%)
|
OPEN
58.85
|
HIGH
59.00
|
LOW
57.70
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|58.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|57.70
|VOLUME
|41662
|52-Week high
|76.90
|52-Week low
|43.10
|P/E
|48.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|532
|Buy Price
|58.35
|Buy Qty
|1100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|58.85
|CLOSE
|57.70
|VOLUME
|41662
|52-Week high
|76.90
|52-Week low
|43.10
|P/E
|48.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|532
|Buy Price
|58.35
|Buy Qty
|1100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd.
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd formerly known as Saint-Gobain India (SSGIL) was incorporated in 1973 as a private limited company under the name Maharashtra Safety Glass Works Private Ltd. It was promoted by A C Gulati and B R Dougall. Presently its holding company Sekurit Saint - Gobain, France hold 85.77% stake in equity capital of the company.
SSGIL is a market leader in glasses for all type...> More
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|40.3
|29.69
|35.74
|Other Income
|0.77
|0.49
|57.14
|Total Income
|41.08
|30.17
|36.16
|Total Expenses
|30.61
|26.21
|16.79
|Operating Profit
|10.47
|3.97
|163.73
|Net Profit
|5.34
|1.04
|413.46
|Equity Capital
|91.11
|91.11
| -
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd - Peer Group
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.25%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.64%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-1.60%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|21.56%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|29.09%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|47.35%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|57.70
|
|59.00
|Week Low/High
|56.10
|
|66.00
|Month Low/High
|56.10
|
|66.00
|YEAR Low/High
|43.10
|
|77.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.06
|
|77.00
