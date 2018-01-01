JUST IN
Sakthi Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511066 Sector: Financials
NSE: SAKTHIFIN ISIN Code: INE302E01014
BSE LIVE 14:48 | 12 Mar 32.00 0.90
(2.89%)
OPEN

32.75

 HIGH

32.75

 LOW

30.50
NSE LIVE 00:00 | 22 May Sakthi Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 32.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 31.10
VOLUME 1968
52-Week high 51.00
52-Week low 29.10
P/E 9.76
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 160
Buy Price 31.00
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 32.00
Sell Qty 130.00
About Sakthi Finance Ltd.

Sakthi Finance Ltd

Promoted by N Mahalingam in 1955 as The Pollachi Credit Society Pvt Ltd, the name was changed to Sakthi Finance (SFL) in 1967. N Mahalingam is the chairman, and M Balasubramaniam is the managing director. SFL is in the business of mobilising deposits, hire-purchase financing and leasing of vehicles, machinery, mortgage financing, renting out safe deposit lockers, etc. In Apr.'93, it came out wi...

Sakthi Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   160
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.28
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.76
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 3.22
Book Value / Share () [*S] 27.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sakthi Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 40.18 42.6 -5.68
Other Income 0.43 0.37 16.22
Total Income 40.61 42.97 -5.49
Total Expenses 10.54 11.33 -6.97
Operating Profit 30.07 31.64 -4.96
Net Profit 3.19 4.03 -20.84
Equity Capital 50 50 -
Sakthi Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pro Fin Capital 238.90 1.96 168.90
Golden Legand Ls 109.80 -4.94 163.27
Inditrade Cap. 69.00 2.37 161.12
Sakthi Finance 32.00 2.89 160.00
Alps Motor Fin 15.65 -1.88 159.00
Monotype India 2.20 0.00 154.68
India Home 108.00 5.31 154.22
Sakthi Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.21
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 25.27
Sakthi Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.90% NA 0.35% -0.68%
1 Month -12.69% NA -1.27% -0.65%
3 Month -9.99% NA 1.92% 1.18%
6 Month -19.40% NA 5.31% 4.55%
1 Year -3.90% NA 16.99% 16.36%
3 Year 84.44% NA 17.06% 18.62%

Sakthi Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 30.50
32.75
Week Low/High 30.50
35.00
Month Low/High 30.50
37.00
YEAR Low/High 29.10
51.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
157.00

