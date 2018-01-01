Sakthi Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511066
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: SAKTHIFIN
|ISIN Code: INE302E01014
|BSE LIVE 14:48 | 12 Mar
|32.00
|
0.90
(2.89%)
|
OPEN
32.75
|
HIGH
32.75
|
LOW
30.50
|NSE LIVE 00:00 | 22 May
|Sakthi Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|32.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|31.10
|VOLUME
|1968
|52-Week high
|51.00
|52-Week low
|29.10
|P/E
|9.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|160
|Buy Price
|31.00
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|32.00
|Sell Qty
|130.00
|OPEN
|12.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.90
|VOLUME
|679
|52-Week high
|12.60
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|160
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|32.75
|CLOSE
|31.10
|VOLUME
|1968
|52-Week high
|51.00
|52-Week low
|29.10
|P/E
|9.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|160
|Buy Price
|31.00
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|32.00
|Sell Qty
|130.00
|OPEN
|12.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.90
|VOLUME
|679
|52-Week high
|12.60
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|160.00
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Sakthi Finance Ltd.
Promoted by N Mahalingam in 1955 as The Pollachi Credit Society Pvt Ltd, the name was changed to Sakthi Finance (SFL) in 1967. N Mahalingam is the chairman, and M Balasubramaniam is the managing director. SFL is in the business of mobilising deposits, hire-purchase financing and leasing of vehicles, machinery, mortgage financing, renting out safe deposit lockers, etc. In Apr.'93, it came out wi...> More
Sakthi Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|160
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.28
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|9.76
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|3.22
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|27.14
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.18
Sakthi Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|40.18
|42.6
|-5.68
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.37
|16.22
|Total Income
|40.61
|42.97
|-5.49
|Total Expenses
|10.54
|11.33
|-6.97
|Operating Profit
|30.07
|31.64
|-4.96
|Net Profit
|3.19
|4.03
|-20.84
|Equity Capital
|50
|50
|-
Sakthi Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pro Fin Capital
|238.90
|1.96
|168.90
|Golden Legand Ls
|109.80
|-4.94
|163.27
|Inditrade Cap.
|69.00
|2.37
|161.12
|Sakthi Finance
|32.00
|2.89
|160.00
|Alps Motor Fin
|15.65
|-1.88
|159.00
|Monotype India
|2.20
|0.00
|154.68
|India Home
|108.00
|5.31
|154.22
Sakthi Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sakthi Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.90%
|NA
|0.35%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|-12.69%
|NA
|-1.27%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|-9.99%
|NA
|1.92%
|1.18%
|6 Month
|-19.40%
|NA
|5.31%
|4.55%
|1 Year
|-3.90%
|NA
|16.99%
|16.36%
|3 Year
|84.44%
|NA
|17.06%
|18.62%
Sakthi Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|30.50
|
|32.75
|Week Low/High
|30.50
|
|35.00
|Month Low/High
|30.50
|
|37.00
|YEAR Low/High
|29.10
|
|51.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|157.00
Quick Links for Sakthi Finance:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices