Sakthi Finance Ltd

Promoted by N Mahalingam in 1955 as The Pollachi Credit Society Pvt Ltd, the name was changed to Sakthi Finance (SFL) in 1967. N Mahalingam is the chairman, and M Balasubramaniam is the managing director. SFL is in the business of mobilising deposits, hire-purchase financing and leasing of vehicles, machinery, mortgage financing, renting out safe deposit lockers, etc. In Apr.'93, it came out wi...> More