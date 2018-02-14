Sakthi Sugars Ltd.
|BSE: 507315
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: SAKHTISUG
|ISIN Code: INE623A01011
|BSE LIVE 14:38 | 12 Mar
|16.65
|
-0.50
(-2.92%)
|
OPEN
17.15
|
HIGH
17.15
|
LOW
16.15
|NSE LIVE 14:23 | 12 Mar
|16.80
|
-0.20
(-1.18%)
|
OPEN
17.20
|
HIGH
17.20
|
LOW
16.20
About Sakthi Sugars Ltd.
Sakthi Sugars is into the business of Sugar and industrial alcohol and Soya products. It is being spearheaded by M.Manickam Vice Chairman and Managing Director and he is also the son of Dr. N Mahalingam who is the Chairman of Sakthi Sugars. The company has 3 units with crushing capacities of 6000 TCD,4000 TCD and 2500 TCD respectively. SSL took over a 1250-tcd sugar unit on a 10-year management...> More
Sakthi Sugars Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|198
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|29.40
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.57
Sakthi Sugars Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|84.3
|146.79
|-42.57
|Other Income
|1.62
|4.4
|-63.18
|Total Income
|85.92
|151.19
|-43.17
|Total Expenses
|95.78
|156.32
|-38.73
|Operating Profit
|-9.86
|-5.14
|-91.83
|Net Profit
|-42.23
|-29.67
|-42.33
|Equity Capital
|118.85
|118.85
|-
Sakthi Sugars Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|DCM Shriram Inds
|210.10
|-1.15
|365.57
|Uttam Sug.Mills
|91.65
|4.38
|349.55
|KCP Sugar &Inds.
|25.25
|1.20
|286.34
|Sakthi Sugars
|16.65
|-2.92
|197.89
|Ugar Sugar Works
|17.25
|-3.36
|194.06
|Mawana Sugars
|48.75
|2.31
|190.71
|Magadh Sugar
|135.00
|-0.52
|135.94
Sakthi Sugars Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sakthi Sugars Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-16.75%
|-17.24%
|0.05%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-29.45%
|-27.59%
|-1.56%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-31.62%
|-31.85%
|1.62%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|-37.87%
|-37.89%
|4.99%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|-53.43%
|-53.46%
|16.65%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|11.74%
|9.09%
|16.71%
|18.41%
Sakthi Sugars Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.15
|
|17.15
|Week Low/High
|16.15
|
|21.00
|Month Low/High
|16.15
|
|24.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.15
|
|38.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.50
|
|275.00
