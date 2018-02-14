Sakthi Sugars Ltd

Sakthi Sugars is into the business of Sugar and industrial alcohol and Soya products. It is being spearheaded by M.Manickam Vice Chairman and Managing Director and he is also the son of Dr. N Mahalingam who is the Chairman of Sakthi Sugars. The company has 3 units with crushing capacities of 6000 TCD,4000 TCD and 2500 TCD respectively. SSL took over a 1250-tcd sugar unit on a 10-year management...> More