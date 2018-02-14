JUST IN
Sakthi Sugars Ltd.

BSE: 507315 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: SAKHTISUG ISIN Code: INE623A01011
BSE LIVE 14:38 | 12 Mar 16.65 -0.50
(-2.92%)
OPEN

17.15

 HIGH

17.15

 LOW

16.15
NSE LIVE 14:23 | 12 Mar 16.80 -0.20
(-1.18%)
OPEN

17.20

 HIGH

17.20

 LOW

16.20
About Sakthi Sugars Ltd.

Sakthi Sugars Ltd

Sakthi Sugars is into the business of Sugar and industrial alcohol and Soya products. It is being spearheaded by M.Manickam Vice Chairman and Managing Director and he is also the son of Dr. N Mahalingam who is the Chairman of Sakthi Sugars. The company has 3 units with crushing capacities of 6000 TCD,4000 TCD and 2500 TCD respectively. SSL took over a 1250-tcd sugar unit on a 10-year management...> More

Sakthi Sugars Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   198
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sakthi Sugars Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 84.3 146.79 -42.57
Other Income 1.62 4.4 -63.18
Total Income 85.92 151.19 -43.17
Total Expenses 95.78 156.32 -38.73
Operating Profit -9.86 -5.14 -91.83
Net Profit -42.23 -29.67 -42.33
Equity Capital 118.85 118.85 -
Sakthi Sugars Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
DCM Shriram Inds 210.10 -1.15 365.57
Uttam Sug.Mills 91.65 4.38 349.55
KCP Sugar &Inds. 25.25 1.20 286.34
Sakthi Sugars 16.65 -2.92 197.89
Ugar Sugar Works 17.25 -3.36 194.06
Mawana Sugars 48.75 2.31 190.71
Magadh Sugar 135.00 -0.52 135.94
Sakthi Sugars Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.67
Banks/FIs 19.38
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 15.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.62
Sakthi Sugars Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -16.75% -17.24% 0.05% -0.85%
1 Month -29.45% -27.59% -1.56% -0.82%
3 Month -31.62% -31.85% 1.62% 1.01%
6 Month -37.87% -37.89% 4.99% 4.37%
1 Year -53.43% -53.46% 16.65% 16.15%
3 Year 11.74% 9.09% 16.71% 18.41%

Sakthi Sugars Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.15
17.15
Week Low/High 16.15
21.00
Month Low/High 16.15
24.00
YEAR Low/High 16.15
38.00
All TIME Low/High 4.50
275.00

