Salguti Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 526554
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE159C01012
|BSE 13:04 | 12 Mar
|19.00
|
-1.00
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
19.00
|
HIGH
19.00
|
LOW
19.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Salguti Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|19.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20.00
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|26.00
|52-Week low
|11.20
|P/E
|316.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|19.00
|Sell Qty
|985.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|316.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|19.00
|CLOSE
|20.00
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|26.00
|52-Week low
|11.20
|P/E
|316.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|19.00
|Sell Qty
|985.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|316.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14.33
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Salguti Industries Ltd.
Salguti Plastics Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company in Oct.'84 and was converted into a public limited company in Aug.'92. The company set up a HDPE/PP woven sack plant with a capacity of 308 tpa and commenced commercial production in Apr.'87. The object of the present issue is to part finance the new unit of the company so as to create an additional capacity of 1265 tpa. The co...> More
Salguti Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|14
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.06
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|316.67
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|14.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.32
Salguti Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|23.3
|29.11
|-19.96
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|23.31
|29.12
|-19.95
|Total Expenses
|21.33
|26.19
|-18.56
|Operating Profit
|1.98
|2.93
|-32.42
|Net Profit
|0.08
|0.11
|-27.27
|Equity Capital
|7.54
|7.54
|-
Salguti Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ocean Agro (I)
|24.55
|4.91
|16.55
|Trans Freight
|22.25
|0.00
|16.20
|Urbaknitt Fabs
|49.15
|0.00
|15.14
|Salguti Industri
|19.00
|-5.00
|14.33
|Jumbo Bag
|14.85
|3.13
|12.43
|Press. Senstive
|8.03
|4.97
|11.92
|Neo Corp Intern
|2.76
|-3.50
|10.49
Salguti Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Salguti Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|25.00%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Salguti Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.00
|
|19.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|19.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|19.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.20
|
|26.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|28.00
Quick Links for Salguti Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices