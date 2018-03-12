JUST IN
Salguti Industries Ltd.

BSE: 526554 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE159C01012
BSE 13:04 | 12 Mar 19.00 -1.00
(-5.00%)
OPEN

19.00

 HIGH

19.00

 LOW

19.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Salguti Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 19.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 20.00
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 26.00
52-Week low 11.20
P/E 316.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 19.00
Sell Qty 985.00
About Salguti Industries Ltd.

Salguti Industries Ltd

Salguti Plastics Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company in Oct.'84 and was converted into a public limited company in Aug.'92. The company set up a HDPE/PP woven sack plant with a capacity of 308 tpa and commenced commercial production in Apr.'87. The object of the present issue is to part finance the new unit of the company so as to create an additional capacity of 1265 tpa.

Salguti Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 316.67
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Salguti Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 23.3 29.11 -19.96
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 23.31 29.12 -19.95
Total Expenses 21.33 26.19 -18.56
Operating Profit 1.98 2.93 -32.42
Net Profit 0.08 0.11 -27.27
Equity Capital 7.54 7.54 -
Salguti Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ocean Agro (I) 24.55 4.91 16.55
Trans Freight 22.25 0.00 16.20
Urbaknitt Fabs 49.15 0.00 15.14
Salguti Industri 19.00 -5.00 14.33
Jumbo Bag 14.85 3.13 12.43
Press. Senstive 8.03 4.97 11.92
Neo Corp Intern 2.76 -3.50 10.49
Salguti Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.07
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.77
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.85
Salguti Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 25.00% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Salguti Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.00
19.00
Week Low/High 0.00
19.00
Month Low/High 0.00
19.00
YEAR Low/High 11.20
26.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
28.00

