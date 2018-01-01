You are here » Home
Salora International Ltd.
|BSE: 500370
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: SALORAINTL
|ISIN Code: INE924A01013
|
BSE
LIVE
12:04 | 12 Mar
|
41.60
|
0.60
(1.46%)
|
OPEN
42.00
|
HIGH
42.00
|
LOW
39.50
|
NSE
LIVE
13:15 | 12 Mar
|
40.85
|
-2.15
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
41.00
|
HIGH
41.00
|
LOW
40.85
About Salora International Ltd.
Salora International Ltd
A Salora group concern, Salora International went public in Mar.'93. It manufactures colour and B&W television sets and critical TV components like fly-back transformers, deflection yokes and loudspeakers.
The company set up Matsushita Television and Audio (India) to manufacture colour televisions and audio systems under the Panasonic brand name in technical collaboration with Matsushita Elect...> More
Salora International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Salora International Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|29.5
|56.6
|-47.88
|Other Income
|0.11
|2.86
|-96.15
|Total Income
|29.61
|59.46
|-50.2
|Total Expenses
|29.47
|57.24
|-48.52
|Operating Profit
|0.14
|2.22
|-93.69
|Net Profit
|-1.43
|-0.22
|-550
|Equity Capital
|8.81
|8.81
| -
Salora International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|-5.11%
|-0.06%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|-13.24%
|-13.09%
|-1.68%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|-26.24%
|-20.68%
|1.50%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|-11.40%
|-12.34%
|4.87%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|-34.23%
|-36.37%
|16.51%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|10.93%
|9.37%
|16.57%
|18.25%
Salora International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|39.50
|
|42.00
|Week Low/High
|39.50
|
|44.00
|Month Low/High
|39.50
|
|49.00
|YEAR Low/High
|39.50
|
|71.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|540.00
