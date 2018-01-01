JUST IN
Salora International Ltd.

BSE: 500370 Sector: Consumer
NSE: SALORAINTL ISIN Code: INE924A01013
BSE LIVE 12:04 | 12 Mar 41.60 0.60
(1.46%)
OPEN

42.00

 HIGH

42.00

 LOW

39.50
NSE LIVE 13:15 | 12 Mar 40.85 -2.15
(-5.00%)
OPEN

41.00

 HIGH

41.00

 LOW

40.85
About Salora International Ltd.

Salora International Ltd

A Salora group concern, Salora International went public in Mar.'93. It manufactures colour and B&W television sets and critical TV components like fly-back transformers, deflection yokes and loudspeakers. The company set up Matsushita Television and Audio (India) to manufacture colour televisions and audio systems under the Panasonic brand name in technical collaboration with Matsushita Elect...> More

Salora International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   37
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 126.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Salora International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 29.5 56.6 -47.88
Other Income 0.11 2.86 -96.15
Total Income 29.61 59.46 -50.2
Total Expenses 29.47 57.24 -48.52
Operating Profit 0.14 2.22 -93.69
Net Profit -1.43 -0.22 -550
Equity Capital 8.81 8.81 -
Salora International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kernex Microsys. 38.00 -0.52 47.50
Incap 80.50 0.63 41.30
Delta Magnets 57.10 -1.55 36.94
Salora Intl. 41.60 1.46 36.65
Ruttonsha Intl. 47.35 -1.35 32.96
Nexus Commoditie 56.00 -0.53 30.63
Cosmo Ferrites 24.20 0.00 29.11
Salora International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.72
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 15.91
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.36
Salora International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA -5.11% -0.06% -0.99%
1 Month -13.24% -13.09% -1.68% -0.96%
3 Month -26.24% -20.68% 1.50% 0.87%
6 Month -11.40% -12.34% 4.87% 4.23%
1 Year -34.23% -36.37% 16.51% 16.00%
3 Year 10.93% 9.37% 16.57% 18.25%

Salora International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 39.50
42.00
Week Low/High 39.50
44.00
Month Low/High 39.50
49.00
YEAR Low/High 39.50
71.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
540.00

