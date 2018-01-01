Salzer Electronics Ltd.
|BSE: 517059
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: SALZERELEC
|ISIN Code: INE457F01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|201.50
|
2.80
(1.41%)
|
OPEN
200.00
|
HIGH
201.95
|
LOW
197.70
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|200.55
|
2.05
(1.03%)
|
OPEN
201.45
|
HIGH
202.00
|
LOW
197.50
About Salzer Electronics Ltd.
Promoted by Salzer Group,SALZER ELECTRONICS LIMITED was incorporated in the year 1985. The company is been engaged in manufacture of Cam Operated Rotary Switches,Terminal Connectors & On Load Isolators. The company has introduced new products such as 'S' Line series,Phase changing control panels and Switch fuse units in the year 1990. The company has made an entry in Australian Market in 1991 t...> More
Salzer Electronics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|292
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|12.92
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.60
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|16.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|31 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.80
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|168.04
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.20
Announcement
Salzer Electronics Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Un-Audited Financial Result For The Third Quarter / Nine Months Ended 31.12.2017
Salzer Electronics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|110.7
|90.82
|21.89
|Other Income
|0.62
|1.63
|-61.96
|Total Income
|111.31
|92.45
|20.4
|Total Expenses
|97.22
|81.15
|19.8
|Operating Profit
|14.1
|11.29
|24.89
|Net Profit
|5.29
|3.36
|57.44
|Equity Capital
|14.5
|13.95
|-
Salzer Electronics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Veto Switchgears
|206.15
|2.26
|377.87
|T R I L
|27.85
|-1.42
|369.29
|Ujaas Energy
|17.25
|3.60
|345.00
|Salzer Electron.
|201.50
|1.41
|292.18
|Indosolar
|7.31
|4.88
|271.98
|Websol Energy
|87.95
|2.69
|234.65
|Kirl. Electric
|32.95
|-1.20
|218.82
Salzer Electronics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Salzer Electronics Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|04/07
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|237
|Details
Salzer Electronics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.62%
|-5.85%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.30%
|-6.24%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.83%
|-8.40%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|8.98%
|6.45%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|14.75%
|11.98%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-23.24%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Salzer Electronics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|197.70
|
|201.95
|Week Low/High
|197.60
|
|214.00
|Month Low/High
|197.60
|
|224.00
|YEAR Low/High
|167.60
|
|249.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.85
|
|364.00
