Salzer Electronics Ltd.

BSE: 517059 Sector: Engineering
NSE: SALZERELEC ISIN Code: INE457F01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 201.50 2.80
(1.41%)
OPEN

200.00

 HIGH

201.95

 LOW

197.70
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 200.55 2.05
(1.03%)
OPEN

201.45

 HIGH

202.00

 LOW

197.50
OPEN 200.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 198.70
VOLUME 3070
52-Week high 248.90
52-Week low 167.60
P/E 15.60
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 292
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 201.50
Sell Qty 100.00
About Salzer Electronics Ltd.

Salzer Electronics Ltd

Promoted by Salzer Group,SALZER ELECTRONICS LIMITED was incorporated in the year 1985. The company is been engaged in manufacture of Cam Operated Rotary Switches,Terminal Connectors & On Load Isolators. The company has introduced new products such as 'S' Line series,Phase changing control panels and Switch fuse units in the year 1990. The company has made an entry in Australian Market in 1991 t...> More

Salzer Electronics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   292
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.92
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.60
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   16.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.80
Book Value / Share () [*S] 168.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Salzer Electronics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 110.7 90.82 21.89
Other Income 0.62 1.63 -61.96
Total Income 111.31 92.45 20.4
Total Expenses 97.22 81.15 19.8
Operating Profit 14.1 11.29 24.89
Net Profit 5.29 3.36 57.44
Equity Capital 14.5 13.95 -
> More on Salzer Electronics Ltd Financials Results

Salzer Electronics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Veto Switchgears 206.15 2.26 377.87
T R I L 27.85 -1.42 369.29
Ujaas Energy 17.25 3.60 345.00
Salzer Electron. 201.50 1.41 292.18
Indosolar 7.31 4.88 271.98
Websol Energy 87.95 2.69 234.65
Kirl. Electric 32.95 -1.20 218.82
> More on Salzer Electronics Ltd Peer Group

Salzer Electronics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 29.65
Banks/FIs 3.68
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 6.33
Indian Public 45.95
Custodians 0.04
Other 14.34
> More on Salzer Electronics Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Salzer Electronics Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
04/07 Motilal Oswal Buy 237 PDF IconDetails
> More on Salzer Electronics Ltd Research Reports

Salzer Electronics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.62% -5.85% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.30% -6.24% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -13.83% -8.40% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 8.98% 6.45% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 14.75% 11.98% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -23.24% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Salzer Electronics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 197.70
201.95
Week Low/High 197.60
214.00
Month Low/High 197.60
224.00
YEAR Low/High 167.60
249.00
All TIME Low/High 3.85
364.00

