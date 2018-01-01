Sam Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 532005
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: SAMINDUS
|ISIN Code: INE653D01012
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|16.15
|
-0.70
(-4.15%)
|
OPEN
16.25
|
HIGH
17.50
|
LOW
16.05
|NSE 00:00 | 09 Dec
|Sam Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|16.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.85
|VOLUME
|643
|52-Week high
|34.05
|52-Week low
|8.76
|P/E
|11.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|13.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.25
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|13.25
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|16.25
|CLOSE
|16.85
|VOLUME
|643
|52-Week high
|34.05
|52-Week low
|8.76
|P/E
|11.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|13.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.25
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|13.25
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17.91
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Sam Industries Ltd.
Sam industries Ltd is one of the leading Soyabean processing units located in the hearts of the Soya belt in India. The company is a diversified company with business interests in soya seed processing, manufacturing welding electrodes, and real estate. They operate in three segments namely, soya extractions and oil refining, welding electrodes, and real estate. The company manufactures and exp...> More
Sam Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|18
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.39
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.62
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|36.14
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.45
Sam Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.57
|2.54
|40.55
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.16
|93.75
|Total Income
|3.88
|2.7
|43.7
|Total Expenses
|2.43
|1.35
|80
|Operating Profit
|1.46
|1.36
|7.35
|Net Profit
|0.92
|0.84
|9.52
|Equity Capital
|11.09
|11.09
|-
Sam Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Lok Housing
|4.11
|-4.86
|19.21
|Premier Energy
|4.60
|-1.92
|19.02
|Suvidha Infra.
|19.95
|5.00
|17.95
|Sam Inds.
|16.15
|-4.15
|17.91
|Popular Estate
|12.05
|-0.25
|16.87
|Indo Pacific Pro
|1.63
|0.62
|16.38
|Parle Software
|11.03
|0.00
|15.44
Sam Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sam Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.76%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-37.64%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-15.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|21.25%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sam Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.05
|
|17.50
|Week Low/High
|16.05
|
|18.00
|Month Low/High
|15.95
|
|27.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.76
|
|34.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|34.00
Quick Links for Sam Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices