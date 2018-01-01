JUST IN
Sam Industries Ltd.

BSE: 532005 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: SAMINDUS ISIN Code: INE653D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 16.15 -0.70
(-4.15%)
OPEN

16.25

 HIGH

17.50

 LOW

16.05
NSE 00:00 | 09 Dec Sam Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sam Industries Ltd.

Sam Industries Ltd

Sam industries Ltd is one of the leading Soyabean processing units located in the hearts of the Soya belt in India. The company is a diversified company with business interests in soya seed processing, manufacturing welding electrodes, and real estate. They operate in three segments namely, soya extractions and oil refining, welding electrodes, and real estate. The company manufactures and exp...> More

Sam Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.39
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.62
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 36.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sam Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.57 2.54 40.55
Other Income 0.31 0.16 93.75
Total Income 3.88 2.7 43.7
Total Expenses 2.43 1.35 80
Operating Profit 1.46 1.36 7.35
Net Profit 0.92 0.84 9.52
Equity Capital 11.09 11.09 -
Sam Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Lok Housing 4.11 -4.86 19.21
Premier Energy 4.60 -1.92 19.02
Suvidha Infra. 19.95 5.00 17.95
Sam Inds. 16.15 -4.15 17.91
Popular Estate 12.05 -0.25 16.87
Indo Pacific Pro 1.63 0.62 16.38
Parle Software 11.03 0.00 15.44
Sam Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.83
Banks/FIs 0.53
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.77
Sam Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.76% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -37.64% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -15.00% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 21.25% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sam Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.05
17.50
Week Low/High 16.05
18.00
Month Low/High 15.95
27.00
YEAR Low/High 8.76
34.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
34.00

