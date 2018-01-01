JUST IN
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd.

BSE: 521240 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SAMBANDAM ISIN Code: INE304D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 132.00 -3.55
(-2.62%)
OPEN

139.00

 HIGH

139.00

 LOW

131.60
NSE LIVE 00:00 | 29 Jan Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd.

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd

Incorporated in 1973, S P Ratnam is the chairman and S P Sambandam is the managaging director of the company. SSL manufactures yarn at its three spinning mills in Tamilnadu, of which two are in Salem district and one in Coimbatore district. SSL allotted bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 in May '94. Subsequently, in Aug.'94, it offered rights at a premium of Rs 40 per share. Presently, the t...> More

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   56
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.53
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.47
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.95
Book Value / Share () [*S] 150.42
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.88
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 45.02 45.38 -0.79
Other Income 0.23 0.36 -36.11
Total Income 45.25 45.75 -1.09
Total Expenses 39.22 40 -1.95
Operating Profit 6.03 5.75 4.87
Net Profit 1.8 0.28 542.86
Equity Capital 4.28 4.28 -
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Suryalata Spg. 136.00 0.29 58.07
Vijay Textiles 43.10 -4.86 56.59
Mahalaxmi Rubtec 49.30 -1.20 56.55
Sambandam Spg. 132.00 -2.62 56.23
Shiva Mills 63.75 -4.85 55.08
KG Petrochem 105.35 -4.96 54.99
Dollar Indus. 10.00 -7.83 54.20
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.78
Banks/FIs 1.80
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 43.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.63
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.04% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.45% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -13.16% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -6.38% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 27.17% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 100.00% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 131.60
139.00
Week Low/High 130.00
148.00
Month Low/High 130.00
152.00
YEAR Low/High 90.30
185.00
All TIME Low/High 7.60
185.00

