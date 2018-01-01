You are here » Home
» Company
» Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 521240
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SAMBANDAM
|ISIN Code: INE304D01012
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
132.00
|
-3.55
(-2.62%)
|
OPEN
139.00
|
HIGH
139.00
|
LOW
131.60
|
NSE
LIVE
00:00 | 29 Jan
|
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|139.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|135.55
|VOLUME
|11121
|52-Week high
|185.00
|52-Week low
|90.30
|P/E
|15.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|56
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|80.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|80.00
|VOLUME
|600
|52-Week high
|80.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|15.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|56
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|139.00
|CLOSE
|135.55
|VOLUME
|11121
|52-Week high
|185.00
|52-Week low
|90.30
|P/E
|15.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|56
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|80.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|80.00
|VOLUME
|600
|52-Week high
|80.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|15.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|56.23
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd.
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd
Incorporated in 1973, S P Ratnam is the chairman and S P Sambandam is the managaging director of the company.
SSL manufactures yarn at its three spinning mills in Tamilnadu, of which two are in Salem district and one in Coimbatore district. SSL allotted bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 in May '94. Subsequently, in Aug.'94, it offered rights at a premium of Rs 40 per share.
Presently, the t...> More
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|45.02
|45.38
|-0.79
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.36
|-36.11
|Total Income
|45.25
|45.75
|-1.09
|Total Expenses
|39.22
|40
|-1.95
|Operating Profit
|6.03
|5.75
|4.87
|Net Profit
|1.8
|0.28
|542.86
|Equity Capital
|4.28
|4.28
| -
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.04%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.45%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.16%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-6.38%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|27.17%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|100.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|131.60
|
|139.00
|Week Low/High
|130.00
|
|148.00
|Month Low/High
|130.00
|
|152.00
|YEAR Low/High
|90.30
|
|185.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.60
|
|185.00
Quick Links for Sambandam Spinning Mills: