Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd

Incorporated in 1973, S P Ratnam is the chairman and S P Sambandam is the managaging director of the company. SSL manufactures yarn at its three spinning mills in Tamilnadu, of which two are in Salem district and one in Coimbatore district. SSL allotted bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 in May '94. Subsequently, in Aug.'94, it offered rights at a premium of Rs 40 per share. Presently, the t...> More