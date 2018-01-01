JUST IN
Sambhaav Media Ltd.

BSE: 511630 Sector: Media
NSE: SAMBHAAV ISIN Code: INE699B01027
BSE LIVE 15:00 | 12 Mar 8.90 -0.02
(-0.22%)
OPEN

8.90

 HIGH

9.05

 LOW

8.80
NSE LIVE 14:43 | 12 Mar 9.00 -0.05
(-0.55%)
OPEN

9.15

 HIGH

9.20

 LOW

8.90
About Sambhaav Media Ltd.

Sambhaav Media Ltd

Incorporated as Pearl Securities in the second half of 1980, its name was changed to the present one 1995-96. It is engaged in financial activities, wind energy and communications. A pilot plant of two wind turbines was installed in Tamilnadu which was commissioned in Mar.'95. The company has purchased land in the coastal area of Saurashtra to diversify into this segment with a 12-MW wind farm ...> More

Sambhaav Media Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   145
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.31
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.71
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.91
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sambhaav Media Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.27 5.75 61.22
Other Income 0.76 0.74 2.7
Total Income 10.03 6.49 54.55
Total Expenses 7.42 5.39 37.66
Operating Profit 2.6 1.1 136.36
Net Profit 1.06 -0.25 524
Equity Capital 14.61 14.61 -
Sambhaav Media Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sandesh 1034.50 -2.77 783.12
Repro India 643.00 -1.27 739.45
NDTV 42.50 1.92 274.02
Sambhaav Media 8.90 -0.22 144.98
Diligent Media 8.01 1.26 94.28
Sundaram Multi. 3.36 -1.18 91.26
Infomedia Press 3.25 -1.22 16.31
Sambhaav Media Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.80
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.34
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 15.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.66
Sambhaav Media Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.00% -11.33% 0.46% -0.63%
1 Month -25.96% -21.05% -1.16% -0.59%
3 Month -32.06% -34.78% 2.03% 1.24%
6 Month -28.86% -25.31% 5.42% 4.61%
1 Year 31.08% 42.86% 17.12% 16.42%
3 Year NA 127.85% 17.19% 18.68%

Sambhaav Media Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.80
9.05
Week Low/High 8.80
11.00
Month Low/High 8.80
12.00
YEAR Low/High 5.55
17.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
17.00

