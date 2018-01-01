Sambhaav Media Ltd.
|BSE: 511630
|Sector: Media
|NSE: SAMBHAAV
|ISIN Code: INE699B01027
|BSE LIVE 15:00 | 12 Mar
|8.90
|
-0.02
(-0.22%)
|
OPEN
8.90
|
HIGH
9.05
|
LOW
8.80
|NSE LIVE 14:43 | 12 Mar
|9.00
|
-0.05
(-0.55%)
|
OPEN
9.15
|
HIGH
9.20
|
LOW
8.90
About Sambhaav Media Ltd.
Incorporated as Pearl Securities in the second half of 1980, its name was changed to the present one 1995-96. It is engaged in financial activities, wind energy and communications. A pilot plant of two wind turbines was installed in Tamilnadu which was commissioned in Mar.'95. The company has purchased land in the coastal area of Saurashtra to diversify into this segment with a 12-MW wind farm ...> More
Sambhaav Media Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|145
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.31
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|28.71
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.91
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.28
Sambhaav Media Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.27
|5.75
|61.22
|Other Income
|0.76
|0.74
|2.7
|Total Income
|10.03
|6.49
|54.55
|Total Expenses
|7.42
|5.39
|37.66
|Operating Profit
|2.6
|1.1
|136.36
|Net Profit
|1.06
|-0.25
|524
|Equity Capital
|14.61
|14.61
|-
Sambhaav Media Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sandesh
|1034.50
|-2.77
|783.12
|Repro India
|643.00
|-1.27
|739.45
|NDTV
|42.50
|1.92
|274.02
|Sambhaav Media
|8.90
|-0.22
|144.98
|Diligent Media
|8.01
|1.26
|94.28
|Sundaram Multi.
|3.36
|-1.18
|91.26
|Infomedia Press
|3.25
|-1.22
|16.31
Sambhaav Media Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.00%
|-11.33%
|0.46%
|-0.63%
|1 Month
|-25.96%
|-21.05%
|-1.16%
|-0.59%
|3 Month
|-32.06%
|-34.78%
|2.03%
|1.24%
|6 Month
|-28.86%
|-25.31%
|5.42%
|4.61%
|1 Year
|31.08%
|42.86%
|17.12%
|16.42%
|3 Year
|NA
|127.85%
|17.19%
|18.68%
Sambhaav Media Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.80
|
|9.05
|Week Low/High
|8.80
|
|11.00
|Month Low/High
|8.80
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.55
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|17.00
