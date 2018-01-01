Sambhaav Media Ltd

Incorporated as Pearl Securities in the second half of 1980, its name was changed to the present one 1995-96. It is engaged in financial activities, wind energy and communications. A pilot plant of two wind turbines was installed in Tamilnadu which was commissioned in Mar.'95. The company has purchased land in the coastal area of Saurashtra to diversify into this segment with a 12-MW wind farm ...> More