Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd.
|BSE: 520075
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE706B01012
|
BSE
15:44 | 12 Mar
|
291.10
|
0.30
(0.10%)
|
OPEN
291.05
|
HIGH
297.95
|
LOW
289.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|291.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|290.80
|VOLUME
|9430
|52-Week high
|379.00
|52-Week low
|181.00
|P/E
|13.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|286
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|289.95
|Sell Qty
|40.00
About Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd.
Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd
Samkrg commenced its operation in 1988, initially faced astronomous problems and a recession in the auto industry. However, improved performance helped the company turn around in the year 1993-94. Samkrg is the major supplier to Bajaj Auto, LML, Kinetic Honda, TVS Motors, Kinetic Engineering and Maharashtra Scooters. OEM customer contribute 85%-95% to its sales while the rest is accounted for the
Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd - Financial Results
Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|70.09
|56.07
|25
|Other Income
|0.56
|0.1
|460
|Total Income
|70.65
|56.17
|25.78
|Total Expenses
|58.45
|46.27
|26.32
|Operating Profit
|12.2
|9.9
|23.23
|Net Profit
|5.85
|4.61
|26.9
|Equity Capital
|9.82
|9.82
| -
Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.28%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.50%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-15.32%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|3.17%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|58.64%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|74.83%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|289.00
|
|297.95
|Week Low/High
|280.00
|
|304.00
|Month Low/High
|280.00
|
|322.00
|YEAR Low/High
|181.00
|
|379.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.00
|
|379.00
