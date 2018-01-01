JUST IN
Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd.

BSE: 520075 Sector: Auto
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE706B01012
BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar 291.10 0.30
(0.10%)
OPEN

291.05

 HIGH

297.95

 LOW

289.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd.

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd

Samkrg commenced its operation in 1988, initially faced astronomous problems and a recession in the auto industry. However, improved performance helped the company turn around in the year 1993-94. Samkrg is the major supplier to Bajaj Auto, LML, Kinetic Honda, TVS Motors, Kinetic Engineering and Maharashtra Scooters. OEM customer contribute 85%-95% to its sales while the rest is accounted for the

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   286
EPS - TTM () [*S] 21.45
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.57
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   45.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.55
Book Value / Share () [*S] 116.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 70.09 56.07 25
Other Income 0.56 0.1 460
Total Income 70.65 56.17 25.78
Total Expenses 58.45 46.27 26.32
Operating Profit 12.2 9.9 23.23
Net Profit 5.85 4.61 26.9
Equity Capital 9.82 9.82 -
Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rane Engine Val. 506.60 -1.53 340.44
Talbros Auto. 273.75 2.62 338.08
Omax Autos 149.70 -2.06 320.21
Samkrg Pistons 291.10 0.10 285.86
JMT Auto 4.72 -4.65 237.79
Bimetal Bearings 578.40 0.94 221.53
Jay Ushin 557.80 -3.46 215.31
Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.88
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 30.07
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.02
Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.28% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.50% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -15.32% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 3.17% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 58.64% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 74.83% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 289.00
297.95
Week Low/High 280.00
304.00
Month Low/High 280.00
322.00
YEAR Low/High 181.00
379.00
All TIME Low/High 6.00
379.00

