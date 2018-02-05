JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Sampre Nutritions Ltd

Sampre Nutritions Ltd.

BSE: 530617 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE375C01014
BSE 14:51 | 12 Mar 54.95 1.55
(2.90%)
OPEN

52.05

 HIGH

55.45

 LOW

52.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sampre Nutritions Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 52.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 53.40
VOLUME 740
52-Week high 98.00
52-Week low 32.00
P/E 53.35
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 52.15
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 54.95
Sell Qty 40.00
OPEN 52.05
CLOSE 53.40
VOLUME 740
52-Week high 98.00
52-Week low 32.00
P/E 53.35
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 52.15
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 54.95
Sell Qty 40.00

About Sampre Nutritions Ltd.

Sampre Nutritions Ltd

SAMPRE NUTRITIONS, incorporated in 1991. It was promoted by the Gurbani Group, having its works in Medchal, Andhra Pradesh. The company has been manufacturing candy products for its major customer Cadbury India Ltd since August 1996. In 2000, it has also entered into agereement to manufacture "DAIRY MILK ECLAIRS". During 1999, the Company successfully commissioned two new projects for manufa...> More

Sampre Nutritions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   26
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 53.35
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.18
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sampre Nutritions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.62 7.39 16.64
Other Income 0.01 0.02 -50
Total Income 8.63 7.41 16.46
Total Expenses 7.77 6.66 16.67
Operating Profit 0.86 0.75 14.67
Net Profit 0.09 0.09 0
Equity Capital 4.82 4.82 -
> More on Sampre Nutritions Ltd Financials Results

Sampre Nutritions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KLRF Ltd 67.30 -2.96 33.78
Saboo Sodium 13.95 -4.78 33.73
Safal Herbs 2.80 0.00 28.00
Sampre Nutrition 54.95 2.90 26.49
Saptarishi Agro 7.34 0.00 24.97
Spectrum Foods 49.75 0.00 24.13
REI Agro 0.24 -4.00 22.99
> More on Sampre Nutritions Ltd Peer Group

Sampre Nutritions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.89
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.84
> More on Sampre Nutritions Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sampre Nutritions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.85% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.58% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.98% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 35.68% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 38.24% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 382.02% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sampre Nutritions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 52.00
55.45
Week Low/High 51.90
59.00
Month Low/High 50.40
63.00
YEAR Low/High 32.00
98.00
All TIME Low/High 1.05
98.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Sampre Nutritions: