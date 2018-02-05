Sampre Nutritions Ltd.
|BSE: 530617
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE375C01014
|BSE 14:51 | 12 Mar
|54.95
|
1.55
(2.90%)
|
OPEN
52.05
|
HIGH
55.45
|
LOW
52.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sampre Nutritions Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|52.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|53.40
|VOLUME
|740
|52-Week high
|98.00
|52-Week low
|32.00
|P/E
|53.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|52.15
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|54.95
|Sell Qty
|40.00
About Sampre Nutritions Ltd.
SAMPRE NUTRITIONS, incorporated in 1991. It was promoted by the Gurbani Group, having its works in Medchal, Andhra Pradesh. The company has been manufacturing candy products for its major customer Cadbury India Ltd since August 1996. In 2000, it has also entered into agereement to manufacture "DAIRY MILK ECLAIRS". During 1999, the Company successfully commissioned two new projects for manufa...> More
Sampre Nutritions Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|26
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|53.35
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|21.18
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.59
Announcement
-
Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held Of 05Th February 2018.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For Quarter Ended 31ST DECEMBER 2017.
-
STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLIANCES FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31.12.2017
-
-
OUTCOME OF EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 18TH DECEMBER 2017 AND VOTING RESULTS
-
Sampre Nutritions Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.62
|7.39
|16.64
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Total Income
|8.63
|7.41
|16.46
|Total Expenses
|7.77
|6.66
|16.67
|Operating Profit
|0.86
|0.75
|14.67
|Net Profit
|0.09
|0.09
|0
|Equity Capital
|4.82
|4.82
|-
Sampre Nutritions Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|KLRF Ltd
|67.30
|-2.96
|33.78
|Saboo Sodium
|13.95
|-4.78
|33.73
|Safal Herbs
|2.80
|0.00
|28.00
|Sampre Nutrition
|54.95
|2.90
|26.49
|Saptarishi Agro
|7.34
|0.00
|24.97
|Spectrum Foods
|49.75
|0.00
|24.13
|REI Agro
|0.24
|-4.00
|22.99
Sampre Nutritions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sampre Nutritions Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.85%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.58%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.98%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|35.68%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|38.24%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|382.02%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sampre Nutritions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|52.00
|
|55.45
|Week Low/High
|51.90
|
|59.00
|Month Low/High
|50.40
|
|63.00
|YEAR Low/High
|32.00
|
|98.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|98.00
