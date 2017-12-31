JUST IN
Samrat Pharmachem Ltd.

BSE: 530125 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE103E01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 142.05 -1.15
(-0.80%)
OPEN

150.00

 HIGH

150.00

 LOW

141.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Samrat Pharmachem Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Samrat Pharmachem Ltd.

Samrat Pharmachem Ltd

Samrat Pharmachem Ltd is planning to de-merge its Second Unit in favour of newly formed company viz. Samrat Remedies Ltd w.e.f. April 1, 2004....> More

Samrat Pharmachem Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   44
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.94
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.89
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 53.30
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Samrat Pharmachem Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 25.12 18.12 38.63
Other Income -
Total Income 25.12 18.12 38.63
Total Expenses 22.77 16.9 34.73
Operating Profit 2.35 1.22 92.62
Net Profit 1.41 0.63 123.81
Equity Capital 3.09 3.09 -
Samrat Pharmachem Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gennex Lab. 3.91 0.51 49.46
Mercury Labs 411.25 1.54 49.35
Bafna Pharma. 25.10 -0.59 46.84
Samrat Pharma 142.05 -0.80 43.89
BDH Inds. 74.40 0.00 42.85
Ind-Swift 7.85 3.97 42.51
Parnax Lab 49.50 -2.85 42.08
Samrat Pharmachem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.32
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 3.24
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.25
Samrat Pharmachem Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.18% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 24.33% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 67.61% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 102.64% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 89.15% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 534.15% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Samrat Pharmachem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 141.60
150.00
Week Low/High 140.00
151.00
Month Low/High 106.05
170.00
YEAR Low/High 49.00
170.00
All TIME Low/High 0.95
170.00

