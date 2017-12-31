Samrat Pharmachem Ltd.
|BSE: 530125
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE103E01016
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|142.05
|
-1.15
(-0.80%)
|
OPEN
150.00
|
HIGH
150.00
|
LOW
141.60
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Samrat Pharmachem Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|150.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|143.20
|VOLUME
|1777
|52-Week high
|170.40
|52-Week low
|49.00
|P/E
|15.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|142.00
|Sell Qty
|3.00
|OPEN
|150.00
|CLOSE
|143.20
|VOLUME
|1777
|52-Week high
|170.40
|52-Week low
|49.00
|P/E
|15.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|142.00
|Sell Qty
|3.00
About Samrat Pharmachem Ltd.
Samrat Pharmachem Ltd
Samrat Pharmachem Ltd is planning to de-merge its Second Unit in favour of newly formed company viz. Samrat Remedies Ltd w.e.f. April 1, 2004....> More
Samrat Pharmachem Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|44
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.94
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.89
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|53.30
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.67
Samrat Pharmachem Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|25.12
|18.12
|38.63
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|25.12
|18.12
|38.63
|Total Expenses
|22.77
|16.9
|34.73
|Operating Profit
|2.35
|1.22
|92.62
|Net Profit
|1.41
|0.63
|123.81
|Equity Capital
|3.09
|3.09
|-
Samrat Pharmachem Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Gennex Lab.
|3.91
|0.51
|49.46
|Mercury Labs
|411.25
|1.54
|49.35
|Bafna Pharma.
|25.10
|-0.59
|46.84
|Samrat Pharma
|142.05
|-0.80
|43.89
|BDH Inds.
|74.40
|0.00
|42.85
|Ind-Swift
|7.85
|3.97
|42.51
|Parnax Lab
|49.50
|-2.85
|42.08
Samrat Pharmachem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Samrat Pharmachem Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.18%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|24.33%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|67.61%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|102.64%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|89.15%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|534.15%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Samrat Pharmachem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|141.60
|
|150.00
|Week Low/High
|140.00
|
|151.00
|Month Low/High
|106.05
|
|170.00
|YEAR Low/High
|49.00
|
|170.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.95
|
|170.00
