Samtel Color Ltd.

BSE: 500372 Sector: Engineering
NSE: SAMTEL ISIN Code: INE381A01016
OPEN 0.48
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.50
VOLUME 3000
52-Week high 2.20
52-Week low 0.47
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.48
Sell Qty 438537.00
OPEN 0.48
CLOSE 0.50
VOLUME 3000
52-Week high 2.20
52-Week low 0.47
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.48
Sell Qty 438537.00

About Samtel Color Ltd.

Samtel Color Ltd

Samtel Color (SCL) was incorporated on 15 May '86, promoted by S K Kaura, Teletube Electronics and Samtel (India) and is managed by the chairman and managing director S K Kaura. SCL is engaged in the manufacture of colour picture tubes, colour Electron Guns, Black & White Electron Guns and Deflection Yokes. The Company is the largest integrated picture tube manufacturer in the country with a ma...> More

Samtel Color Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -84.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Samtel Color Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2017 Mar 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.61 0.02 2950
Total Income 0.61 0.02 2950
Total Expenses 0.27 12.45 -97.83
Operating Profit 0.34 -12.43 102.74
Net Profit -1.09 -17.53 93.78
Equity Capital 85.5 85.5 -
> More on Samtel Color Ltd Financials Results

Samtel Color Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Fine Line Cir. 11.13 -4.95 5.35
Euro Multivision 2.24 4.67 5.33
Deltron 15.75 5.00 4.49
Samtel Color 0.48 -4.00 4.10
Dynamic Micro 9.75 4.95 3.36
Pan Electronics 5.77 4.91 2.31
Samtel (India) 1.79 0.00 1.27
> More on Samtel Color Ltd Peer Group

Samtel Color Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 28.85
Banks/FIs 30.37
FIIs 0.12
Insurance 1.46
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 26.77
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.42
> More on Samtel Color Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Samtel Color Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -14.29% -60.00% -0.06% -0.99%
1 Month -49.47% -82.61% -1.67% -0.95%
3 Month -39.24% -80.00% 1.50% 0.87%
6 Month NA NA 4.88% 4.23%
1 Year -32.39% -66.67% 16.52% 16.00%
3 Year -52.00% -80.95% 16.58% 18.26%

Samtel Color Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.48
0.48
Week Low/High 0.48
1.00
Month Low/High 0.48
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.47
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.36
126.00

