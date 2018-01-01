Samtel Color Ltd

Samtel Color (SCL) was incorporated on 15 May '86, promoted by S K Kaura, Teletube Electronics and Samtel (India) and is managed by the chairman and managing director S K Kaura. SCL is engaged in the manufacture of colour picture tubes, colour Electron Guns, Black & White Electron Guns and Deflection Yokes. The Company is the largest integrated picture tube manufacturer in the country with a ma...> More