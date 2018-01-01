JUST IN
Samtel (India) Ltd.

BSE: 500371 Sector: Engineering
NSE: SAMTELTD ISIN Code: INE538C01017
BSE LIVE 11:50 | 12 Mar 1.79 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.79

 HIGH

1.79

 LOW

1.79
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Samtel (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Samtel (India) Ltd.

Samtel (India) Ltd

Incorporated on 29 Jun.'81, Samtel (India) was promoted by Satish K Kaura, who also has interests in Samtel Color, Gorawara Electronics, Samcor Glass, etc. In Jul.'94, the company came out with a rights issue of 15% secured PCDs, aggregating Rs 8.58 cr, to raise resources to meet capital expenditure, to develop a deflection yoke for flat colour picture tubes, to repay a part of the term loans ...> More

Samtel (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.35
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 0.76
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -2.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Samtel (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 2.48 0.08 3000
Total Income 2.48 0.08 3000
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit 2.47 0.06 4016.67
Net Profit 1.95 0.04 4775
Equity Capital 7.08 7.08 -
Samtel (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Samtel Color 0.48 -4.00 4.10
Dynamic Micro 9.75 4.95 3.36
Pan Electronics 5.77 4.91 2.31
Samtel (India) 1.79 0.00 1.27
Linaks Microelct 0.50 0.00 0.87
Integ. Techno. 1.70 0.00 0.81
Super Domestic 1.55 0.00 0.67
Samtel (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.74
Banks/FIs 4.86
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.08
Indian Public 22.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.42
Samtel (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.79% NA -0.06% -0.98%
1 Month NA NA -1.67% -0.95%
3 Month NA NA 1.50% 0.88%
6 Month -7.73% NA 4.88% 4.24%
1 Year NA NA 16.52% 16.00%
3 Year NA NA 16.58% 18.26%

Samtel (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.79
1.79
Week Low/High 1.79
2.00
Month Low/High 1.79
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.76
5.00
All TIME Low/High 1.73
120.00

