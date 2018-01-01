Samtel (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 500371
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: SAMTELTD
|ISIN Code: INE538C01017
|BSE LIVE 11:50 | 12 Mar
|1.79
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.79
|
HIGH
1.79
|
LOW
1.79
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Samtel (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.79
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.79
|VOLUME
|152
|52-Week high
|5.30
|52-Week low
|1.76
|P/E
|0.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.79
|Buy Qty
|548.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|0.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Samtel (India) Ltd.
Incorporated on 29 Jun.'81, Samtel (India) was promoted by Satish K Kaura, who also has interests in Samtel Color, Gorawara Electronics, Samcor Glass, etc. In Jul.'94, the company came out with a rights issue of 15% secured PCDs, aggregating Rs 8.58 cr, to raise resources to meet capital expenditure, to develop a deflection yoke for flat colour picture tubes, to repay a part of the term loans ...> More
Samtel (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.35
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|0.76
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-2.67
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.67
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017 With Limited Rev
-
-
SUBMISSION OF STATUS OF THE INVESTOR GRIEVANCE FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31ST 2017 UNDER RULE 1
Samtel (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|2.48
|0.08
|3000
|Total Income
|2.48
|0.08
|3000
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Operating Profit
|2.47
|0.06
|4016.67
|Net Profit
|1.95
|0.04
|4775
|Equity Capital
|7.08
|7.08
|-
Samtel (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Samtel Color
|0.48
|-4.00
|4.10
|Dynamic Micro
|9.75
|4.95
|3.36
|Pan Electronics
|5.77
|4.91
|2.31
|Samtel (India)
|1.79
|0.00
|1.27
|Linaks Microelct
|0.50
|0.00
|0.87
|Integ. Techno.
|1.70
|0.00
|0.81
|Super Domestic
|1.55
|0.00
|0.67
Samtel (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Samtel (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.79%
|NA
|-0.06%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.67%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.50%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|-7.73%
|NA
|4.88%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.52%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.58%
|18.26%
Samtel (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.79
|
|1.79
|Week Low/High
|1.79
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.79
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.76
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.73
|
|120.00
