JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Samtex Fashions Ltd

Samtex Fashions Ltd.

BSE: 521206 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE931D01020
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 3.65 -0.30
(-7.59%)
OPEN

4.14

 HIGH

4.14

 LOW

3.60
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Samtex Fashions Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.14
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.95
VOLUME 40931
52-Week high 8.75
52-Week low 3.24
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 4.14
CLOSE 3.95
VOLUME 40931
52-Week high 8.75
52-Week low 3.24
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Samtex Fashions Ltd.

Samtex Fashions Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in Apr.'93, Samtex Fashions set up a 100% EOU for the manufacture of men's suits and trousers (inst. cap.: 75,000 pa each) at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with Samsung, South Korea. Samsung, a Fortune 500 company, is a reputed multi-product conglomerate engaged in diversified activities such as textile, fashion garments, electronic/consumer pr...> More

Samtex Fashions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   27
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.73
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Samtex Fashions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.19 3.93 57.51
Other Income 0.11 0.1 10
Total Income 6.3 4.03 56.33
Total Expenses 7.21 7.14 0.98
Operating Profit -0.92 -3.11 70.42
Net Profit -1.07 -3.31 67.67
Equity Capital 14.9 14.9 -
> More on Samtex Fashions Ltd Financials Results

Samtex Fashions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gokaldas Exports 87.65 -0.23 306.42
Pearl Global Ind 113.00 1.53 244.76
Meyer Apparel 3.80 4.97 30.59
Samtex Fashion 3.65 -7.59 27.19
Richa Industries 11.14 -4.21 26.10
First Winner 1.81 -4.74 9.09
Spice Islands Ap 20.00 3.09 8.60
> More on Samtex Fashions Ltd Peer Group

Samtex Fashions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.49
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.07
Indian Public 28.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.40
> More on Samtex Fashions Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Samtex Fashions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.59% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -27.44% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -38.03% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -34.82% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -37.50% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -67.67% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Samtex Fashions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.60
4.14
Week Low/High 3.60
4.00
Month Low/High 3.60
6.00
YEAR Low/High 3.24
9.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
20.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Samtex Fashions: