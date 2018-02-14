Samtex Fashions Ltd.
|BSE: 521206
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE931D01020
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|3.65
|
-0.30
(-7.59%)
|
OPEN
4.14
|
HIGH
4.14
|
LOW
3.60
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Samtex Fashions Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.14
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.95
|VOLUME
|40931
|52-Week high
|8.75
|52-Week low
|3.24
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Samtex Fashions Ltd.
Incorporated as a public limited company in Apr.'93, Samtex Fashions set up a 100% EOU for the manufacture of men's suits and trousers (inst. cap.: 75,000 pa each) at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with Samsung, South Korea. Samsung, a Fortune 500 company, is a reputed multi-product conglomerate engaged in diversified activities such as textile, fashion garments, electronic/consumer pr...> More
Samtex Fashions Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|27
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.73
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.00
Announcement
-
-
-
News Paper Publication Of Board Meeting Dtd. 14Th February 2018
-
-
Statement of Investor Complaint under Reg. 13(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for Quarter ended D
-
Samtex Fashions Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.19
|3.93
|57.51
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.1
|10
|Total Income
|6.3
|4.03
|56.33
|Total Expenses
|7.21
|7.14
|0.98
|Operating Profit
|-0.92
|-3.11
|70.42
|Net Profit
|-1.07
|-3.31
|67.67
|Equity Capital
|14.9
|14.9
|-
Samtex Fashions Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Gokaldas Exports
|87.65
|-0.23
|306.42
|Pearl Global Ind
|113.00
|1.53
|244.76
|Meyer Apparel
|3.80
|4.97
|30.59
|Samtex Fashion
|3.65
|-7.59
|27.19
|Richa Industries
|11.14
|-4.21
|26.10
|First Winner
|1.81
|-4.74
|9.09
|Spice Islands Ap
|20.00
|3.09
|8.60
Samtex Fashions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Samtex Fashions Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.59%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-27.44%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-38.03%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-34.82%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-37.50%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-67.67%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Samtex Fashions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.60
|
|4.14
|Week Low/High
|3.60
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.60
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.24
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|20.00
Quick Links for Samtex Fashions:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices