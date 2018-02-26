You are here » Home
» Company
» Samyak International Ltd
Samyak International Ltd.
|BSE: 530025
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE607G01011
|
BSE
13:39 | 27 Feb
|
11.50
|
0.33
(2.95%)
|
OPEN
11.20
|
HIGH
11.50
|
LOW
11.20
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Samyak International Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|11.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.17
|VOLUME
|10400
|52-Week high
|11.75
|52-Week low
|7.37
|P/E
|26.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|26.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|11.20
|CLOSE
|11.17
|VOLUME
|10400
|52-Week high
|11.75
|52-Week low
|7.37
|P/E
|26.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|26.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7.19
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Samyak International Ltd.
Samyak International Ltd
A non-banking financial company, Mc Sure Capital Market was incorporated in Jul.'94. It was promoted by S L Jain, Sudhir Jain, R K Shah and Niraj Kumar Gupta.
The company provides a wide range of financial activities like consultancy, lease and hire-purchase syndication, bills discounting, inter-corporate deposits, etc. It plans to expand its operation to include fund-based activities and merc...> More
Samyak International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Samyak International Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Samyak International Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.28
|11.86
|-13.32
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|10.28
|11.86
|-13.32
|Total Expenses
|10.17
|11.76
|-13.52
|Operating Profit
|0.11
|0.1
|10
|Net Profit
|0.07
|0.06
|16.67
|Equity Capital
|6.25
|6.25
| -
Samyak International Ltd - Peer Group
Samyak International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Samyak International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|6.48%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|33.72%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Samyak International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.20
|
|11.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.50
|Month Low/High
|10.80
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.37
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|182.00
Quick Links for Samyak International: