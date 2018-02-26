JUST IN
Samyak International Ltd.

BSE: 530025 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE607G01011
BSE 13:39 | 27 Feb 11.50 0.33
(2.95%)
OPEN

11.20

 HIGH

11.50

 LOW

11.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Samyak International Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Samyak International Ltd.

Samyak International Ltd

A non-banking financial company, Mc Sure Capital Market was incorporated in Jul.'94. It was promoted by S L Jain, Sudhir Jain, R K Shah and Niraj Kumar Gupta. The company provides a wide range of financial activities like consultancy, lease and hire-purchase syndication, bills discounting, inter-corporate deposits, etc. It plans to expand its operation to include fund-based activities and merc...> More

Samyak International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.44
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.14
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.83
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Samyak International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.28 11.86 -13.32
Other Income -
Total Income 10.28 11.86 -13.32
Total Expenses 10.17 11.76 -13.52
Operating Profit 0.11 0.1 10
Net Profit 0.07 0.06 16.67
Equity Capital 6.25 6.25 -
Samyak International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ind Tra Deco 0.29 -3.33 7.60
Ashoka Metcast 7.07 -4.46 7.57
ABans Enterprise 5.32 4.93 7.42
Samyak Internati 11.50 2.95 7.19
eDynamics Solut. 2.81 -4.75 7.18
Concrete Cred. 9.13 -1.93 6.87
Ambica Agarbat. 4.00 4.71 6.87
Samyak International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 7.87
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 84.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.14
Samyak International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 6.48% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 33.72% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Samyak International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.20
11.50
Week Low/High 0.00
11.50
Month Low/High 10.80
12.00
YEAR Low/High 7.37
12.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
182.00

