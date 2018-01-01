You are here » Home
» Company
» Sanblue Corporation Ltd
Sanblue Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 521222
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE602D01027
|
BSE
15:14 | 09 Mar
|
3.88
|
-0.19
(-4.67%)
|
OPEN
3.88
|
HIGH
3.88
|
LOW
3.88
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sanblue Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.88
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.07
|VOLUME
|250
|52-Week high
|4.41
|52-Week low
|2.81
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|3.88
|Buy Qty
|1750.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.88
|CLOSE
|4.07
|VOLUME
|250
|52-Week high
|4.41
|52-Week low
|2.81
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|3.88
|Buy Qty
|1750.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.94
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Sanblue Corporation Ltd.
Sanblue Corporation Ltd
La-Mere Apparels Ltd, is amalgamating San Blue Enterprises Pvt Ltd with itself and maintain B2B portal fibre2fashion.com for garment and textile industries and 100% wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
...> More
Sanblue Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sanblue Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Sanblue Corporation Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.55
|0.42
|30.95
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.06
|-66.67
|Total Income
|0.57
|0.48
|18.75
|Total Expenses
|0.61
|0.48
|27.08
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|
|-
|Net Profit
|0.1
|
|-
|Equity Capital
|5
|5
| -
Sanblue Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Sanblue Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sanblue Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.84%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Sanblue Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.88
|
|3.88
|Week Low/High
|3.88
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.32
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.81
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|98.00
Quick Links for Sanblue Corporation: