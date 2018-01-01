JUST IN
Sanblue Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 521222 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE602D01027
BSE 15:14 | 09 Mar 3.88 -0.19
(-4.67%)
OPEN

3.88

 HIGH

3.88

 LOW

3.88
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sanblue Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.88
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.07
VOLUME 250
52-Week high 4.41
52-Week low 2.81
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 3.88
Buy Qty 1750.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Sanblue Corporation Ltd.

Sanblue Corporation Ltd

La-Mere Apparels Ltd, is amalgamating San Blue Enterprises Pvt Ltd with itself and maintain B2B portal fibre2fashion.com for garment and textile industries and 100% wholly owned subsidiary of the company. ...> More

Sanblue Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 25.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sanblue Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.55 0.42 30.95
Other Income 0.02 0.06 -66.67
Total Income 0.57 0.48 18.75
Total Expenses 0.61 0.48 27.08
Operating Profit -0.04 -
Net Profit 0.1 -
Equity Capital 5 5 -
Sanblue Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aviva Industries 13.19 -1.93 1.98
Moonbeam Inds. 6.25 4.87 1.96
Brakes Auto 0.93 4.49 1.95
Sanblue Corp. 3.88 -4.67 1.94
Dune Mercantile 3.83 -1.79 1.91
Tirupati Tyres 5.51 0.18 1.90
Mahavir Impex 1.05 0.00 1.89
Sanblue Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.66
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.98
Sanblue Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.84% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Sanblue Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.88
3.88
Week Low/High 3.88
4.00
Month Low/High 3.32
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.81
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
98.00

