Sanco Trans Ltd.
|BSE: 523116
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE391G01012
|BSE 14:46 | 12 Mar
|254.25
|
12.00
(4.95%)
|
OPEN
249.00
|
HIGH
254.25
|
LOW
242.05
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sanco Trans Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|249.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|242.25
|VOLUME
|481
|52-Week high
|300.95
|52-Week low
|234.70
|P/E
|462.27
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46
|Buy Price
|254.25
|Buy Qty
|17.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|462.27
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|249.00
|CLOSE
|242.25
|VOLUME
|481
|52-Week high
|300.95
|52-Week low
|234.70
|P/E
|462.27
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46
|Buy Price
|254.25
|Buy Qty
|17.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|462.27
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|45.76
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sanco Trans Ltd.
Sanco Trans Ltd operates as a logistics company primarily in India. The company provides various services, such as air cargo, stevedoring, warehousing and distribution, transport, container terminal, customs clearance, multimodal transport operation/freight forwarding, and civil engineering. The company offers services through container freight stations in Chennai and Tuticorin, air cargo, ste...> More
Sanco Trans Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|46
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.55
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|462.27
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.37
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|283.60
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.90
Announcement
-
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Third Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Third Quarter Ended December 31 2017
Sanco Trans Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|18.28
|18.93
|-3.43
|Other Income
|0.47
|0.43
|9.3
|Total Income
|18.75
|19.37
|-3.2
|Total Expenses
|17.98
|17.5
|2.74
|Operating Profit
|0.77
|1.87
|-58.82
|Net Profit
|-1.34
|-0.49
|-173.47
|Equity Capital
|1.8
|1.8
|-
Sanco Trans Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mangalam Timber
|27.30
|1.87
|50.04
|Asya Infosoft
|39.40
|1.81
|47.52
|Camson Bio Tech.
|15.70
|2.28
|47.10
|Sanco Trans
|254.25
|4.95
|45.76
|Riddhi Corporate
|139.50
|-10.00
|45.34
|Futuristic Solu
|41.65
|4.26
|43.61
|Focus Suites Sol
|32.00
|0.00
|42.72
Sanco Trans Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sanco Trans Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-7.93%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-5.83%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Sanco Trans Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|242.05
|
|254.25
|Week Low/High
|234.70
|
|262.00
|Month Low/High
|234.70
|
|263.00
|YEAR Low/High
|234.70
|
|301.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.95
|
|472.00
Quick Links for Sanco Trans:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices