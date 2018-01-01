JUST IN
Sanco Trans Ltd.

BSE: 523116 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE391G01012
BSE 14:46 | 12 Mar 254.25 12.00
(4.95%)
OPEN

249.00

 HIGH

254.25

 LOW

242.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sanco Trans Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sanco Trans Ltd.

Sanco Trans Ltd

Sanco Trans Ltd operates as a logistics company primarily in India. The company provides various services, such as air cargo, stevedoring, warehousing and distribution, transport, container terminal, customs clearance, multimodal transport operation/freight forwarding, and civil engineering. The company offers services through container freight stations in Chennai and Tuticorin, air cargo, ste...> More

Sanco Trans Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   46
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.55
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 462.27
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.37
Book Value / Share () [*S] 283.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sanco Trans Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 18.28 18.93 -3.43
Other Income 0.47 0.43 9.3
Total Income 18.75 19.37 -3.2
Total Expenses 17.98 17.5 2.74
Operating Profit 0.77 1.87 -58.82
Net Profit -1.34 -0.49 -173.47
Equity Capital 1.8 1.8 -
> More on Sanco Trans Ltd Financials Results

Sanco Trans Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mangalam Timber 27.30 1.87 50.04
Asya Infosoft 39.40 1.81 47.52
Camson Bio Tech. 15.70 2.28 47.10
Sanco Trans 254.25 4.95 45.76
Riddhi Corporate 139.50 -10.00 45.34
Futuristic Solu 41.65 4.26 43.61
Focus Suites Sol 32.00 0.00 42.72
> More on Sanco Trans Ltd Peer Group

Sanco Trans Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.29
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.76
> More on Sanco Trans Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sanco Trans Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -7.93% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -5.83% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Sanco Trans Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 242.05
254.25
Week Low/High 234.70
262.00
Month Low/High 234.70
263.00
YEAR Low/High 234.70
301.00
All TIME Low/High 6.95
472.00

