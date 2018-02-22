Sandesh Ltd

Sandesh is a Gujarat-based publishing house. The company's daily Sandesh is published from Ahmedabad, Surat, Baroda and Rajkot. It is also publishing a weekly magazine for women called 'STREE'and also launched monthly publicaiton on Astrology viz 'JYOTISH-DEEP'. The company is also engaged in leasing activities. During 1996-97, it undertook a new project in the form of a new printing press at ...> More