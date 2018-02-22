JUST IN
Sandesh Ltd.

BSE: 526725 Sector: Services
NSE: SANDESH ISIN Code: INE583B01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1025.70 -38.30
(-3.60%)
OPEN

1045.00

 HIGH

1074.00

 LOW

1015.20
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1025.10 -32.05
(-3.03%)
OPEN

1050.05

 HIGH

1071.00

 LOW

1003.35
About Sandesh Ltd.

Sandesh Ltd

Sandesh is a Gujarat-based publishing house. The company's daily Sandesh is published from Ahmedabad, Surat, Baroda and Rajkot. It is also publishing a weekly magazine for women called 'STREE'and also launched monthly publicaiton on Astrology viz 'JYOTISH-DEEP'. The company is also engaged in leasing activities. During 1996-97, it undertook a new project in the form of a new printing press at ...> More

Sandesh Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   776
EPS - TTM () [*S] 102.56
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.47
Book Value / Share () [*S] 838.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sandesh Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 94.87 88.37 7.36
Other Income 3.06 3.15 -2.86
Total Income 97.94 91.52 7.01
Total Expenses 67.59 65.78 2.75
Operating Profit 30.34 25.74 17.87
Net Profit 17.74 15.23 16.48
Equity Capital 7.57 7.57 -
Sandesh Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
S Chand & Compan 423.30 -1.58 1480.70
UFO Moviez 407.40 -0.21 1154.98
MPS 549.95 0.24 1024.01
Sandesh 1025.70 -3.60 776.45
Repro India 639.80 -1.77 735.77
NDTV 42.45 1.80 273.70
Sambhaav Media 8.93 0.11 145.47
Sandesh Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.81
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.68
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.48
Sandesh Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.66% -5.34% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.83% -11.03% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 5.09% 4.55% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 14.51% 17.49% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 13.97% 13.77% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 104.94% 105.78% 17.24% 19.01%

Sandesh Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1015.20
1074.00
Week Low/High 983.30
1120.00
Month Low/High 983.30
1247.00
YEAR Low/High 818.75
1509.00
All TIME Low/High 27.00
1509.00

