Sandesh Ltd.
|BSE: 526725
|Sector: Services
|NSE: SANDESH
|ISIN Code: INE583B01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1025.70
|
-38.30
(-3.60%)
|
OPEN
1045.00
|
HIGH
1074.00
|
LOW
1015.20
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1025.10
|
-32.05
(-3.03%)
|
OPEN
1050.05
|
HIGH
1071.00
|
LOW
1003.35
|OPEN
|1045.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1064.00
|VOLUME
|667
|52-Week high
|1509.00
|52-Week low
|818.75
|P/E
|10.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|776
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1050.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1057.15
|VOLUME
|3837
|52-Week high
|1508.90
|52-Week low
|801.15
|P/E
|10.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|776
|Buy Price
|1021.35
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|1028.00
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|1045.00
|CLOSE
|1064.00
|VOLUME
|667
|52-Week high
|1509.00
|52-Week low
|818.75
|P/E
|10.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|776
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1050.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1057.15
|VOLUME
|3837
|52-Week high
|1508.90
|52-Week low
|801.15
|P/E
|10.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|776.45
|Buy Price
|1021.35
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|1028.00
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Sandesh Ltd.
Sandesh is a Gujarat-based publishing house. The company's daily Sandesh is published from Ahmedabad, Surat, Baroda and Rajkot. It is also publishing a weekly magazine for women called 'STREE'and also launched monthly publicaiton on Astrology viz 'JYOTISH-DEEP'. The company is also engaged in leasing activities. During 1996-97, it undertook a new project in the form of a new printing press at ...> More
Sandesh Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|776
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|102.56
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.47
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|838.93
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.22
Announcement
-
-
-
-
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2017
-
A. Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 12Th February 2018
(I) To Consider Unau
Sandesh Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|94.87
|88.37
|7.36
|Other Income
|3.06
|3.15
|-2.86
|Total Income
|97.94
|91.52
|7.01
|Total Expenses
|67.59
|65.78
|2.75
|Operating Profit
|30.34
|25.74
|17.87
|Net Profit
|17.74
|15.23
|16.48
|Equity Capital
|7.57
|7.57
|-
Sandesh Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|S Chand & Compan
|423.30
|-1.58
|1480.70
|UFO Moviez
|407.40
|-0.21
|1154.98
|MPS
|549.95
|0.24
|1024.01
|Sandesh
|1025.70
|-3.60
|776.45
|Repro India
|639.80
|-1.77
|735.77
|NDTV
|42.45
|1.80
|273.70
|Sambhaav Media
|8.93
|0.11
|145.47
Sandesh Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sandesh Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.66%
|-5.34%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.83%
|-11.03%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|5.09%
|4.55%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|14.51%
|17.49%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|13.97%
|13.77%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|104.94%
|105.78%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sandesh Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1015.20
|
|1074.00
|Week Low/High
|983.30
|
|1120.00
|Month Low/High
|983.30
|
|1247.00
|YEAR Low/High
|818.75
|
|1509.00
|All TIME Low/High
|27.00
|
|1509.00
Quick Links for Sandesh:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices